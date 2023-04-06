PTI denied relief in Zaman Park violence probe

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday denied the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) an immediate relief of suspending the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) made to investigate cases of violence and attacks on police outside Zaman Park.

However, a two-judge bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider summoned a reply from the caretaker government of Punjab on a petition of PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema.

A counsel for the petitioner argued that the police registered politically-motivated cases against the PTI leaders and constituted an illegal JIT for investigation. He said the police unlawfully inserted provisions of the anti-terrorism law in the cases.

He asked the court to set aside the notification of the formation of the JIT and also the call-up notices being issued by it to the leaders of the PTI.

A government law officer argued that the JIT had been formed comprising offices from all departments to ensure a transparent probe.

PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry said denying stay against the JIT would amount to dismissing the petition. He said at least 15 cases under terrorism charges were registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a single day.

Justice Sheikh observed that the court had to see if the police were restrained from holding investigation then who would do it.

Justice Haider said the court would also see whether the formation of the JIT had been approved by the cabinet.

The bench directed the government’s lawyer to submit a detailed reply by April 10.

The home department had formed a six-member JIT with SSP Imran Kishwar its convener.

Other members include SP Aftab Phularwan, one each representative from three intelligence agencies.

Objection:The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sustained the registrar’s office’s objection on a petition of PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking cancellation of all cases against him by the police, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi took up the petition as an objection case.

The registrar office had questioned the non-provision of attested copies of the FIRs challenged in the petition.

The bench upheld the objection and dismissed the petition.

Khan’s counsel said he would file the petition afresh after removing the office objection.

The petition says at least 121 cases have been registered against the former prime minister in different cities of the country.

The respondents made in the petition include the federal government, the caretaker government of Punjab, police, the NAB, the FIA and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The petition alleges that the respondents have been misusing the authorities to frustrate and disable the petitioner and his party from participating effectively in the upcoming general elections.

The petition asks the court to declare all the FIRs, inquiries and call-up notices against the petitioner as illegal and in violation of his fundamental rights. It also urges the court to summon comprehensive reports from the respondents about the cases registered against the petitioner and restrain them from taking coercive measures against him.

