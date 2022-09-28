Zardari is ‘healthy’ after medical procedure, says PPP’s Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday dismissed reports about the infirmity of former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, saying “he is very healthy and will be back to Bilawal House within a couple of days.”

A number of TV channels reported on Tuesday night that Zardari had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi due to the deterioration of his health, while his medical tests were being conducted.

However, in response to a question about the PPP leader’s health during a press conference in Karachi today, Shah said Zardari underwent a “medical procedure” which according to him was not a unique occurrence.

He dismissed the reports of the severity of Zardari’s health as “rumours”, insisting that “rumours are rumours after all”.

Last year in July, Zardari had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi due to “exertion and exhaustion” caused by his frequent travelling, the party’s Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri had said.

Marri had tweeted that Zardari suffered exertion and exhaustion from “travelling for court appearances and budget session”.

At that time, Zardari was in Lahore for a week and had left for Islamabad on June 26 after some key political meetings.