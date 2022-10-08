DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 08, 2022

Zardari is in good health, says Dr Asim

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 8, 2022 Updated October 8, 2022 09:33am

KARACHI: Putting to rest all rumours surrounding the health of Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his personal physician and close aide Dr Asim Hussain said the former president “is in good health”.

In a tweet, Dr Asim said that Mr Zardari, who was admitted to Dr Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton for the past one week, would be discharged soon.

“Being the personal physician of Mr Asif Ali Zardari, I would like to state that all his reports circulating are fake. He is in good health and will be discharged in few days. I will update on a daily basis. Pay no heed to pranksters,” he tweeted.

PPP sources said that former president was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a chest infection and a team of senior pulmonologists and other physicianswere attending him.

The party, while strongly denying reports Mr Zardari was being taken abroad for medical treatment, said he was not “that sick”.

“A couple of days ago, a few health experts from the UAE visited him as they are aware of his health history. They found the treatment at the hospital perfect and didn’t see any reason to shift him abroad for treatment,” said a PPP leader.

Mr Zardari was taken to the hospital on Sept 27 on the complaint of chest pain and lungs issue. Since then, he is under treatment at the health facility.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mir
Oct 08, 2022 09:37am
How come Dr Asim is roaming as free man after committing so many frauds?
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 08, 2022 09:45am
He is not "that sick"..
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Oct 08, 2022 09:49am
Please get well soon, the PDM desperately needs your services.
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar Iqbal
Oct 08, 2022 10:23am
What is the meaning of " that sick " ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More leaks
Updated 08 Oct, 2022

More leaks

AFTER a week-long lull, the leaks have started again. Two new recordings surfaced on social media on Friday,...
Subsidy for exporters
08 Oct, 2022

Subsidy for exporters

THE government decision to continue massive electricity subsidies for wealthy textile exporters is but a temporary...
Hindutva unleashed
08 Oct, 2022

Hindutva unleashed

ACROSS India, Hindutva — now supported by the state — is bearing its fangs in ever uglier ways. A few decades...
Another U-turn?
Updated 07 Oct, 2022

Another U-turn?

The PTI’s decision to take back its resignations could herald a twist in the tussle playing out in Islamabad.
Renewed TTP threat
07 Oct, 2022

Renewed TTP threat

THE interior ministry’s call for ‘extreme vigilance’ and instructions to security forces to conduct ‘search...
Women’s gala in GB
07 Oct, 2022

Women’s gala in GB

REGRESSIVE forces, once again, nearly had their way — this time in Gilgit-Baltistan. A three-day sporting gala for...