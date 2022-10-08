Zardari is in good health, says Dr Asim

KARACHI: Putting to rest all rumours surrounding the health of Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his personal physician and close aide Dr Asim Hussain said the former president “is in good health”.

In a tweet, Dr Asim said that Mr Zardari, who was admitted to Dr Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton for the past one week, would be discharged soon.

“Being the personal physician of Mr Asif Ali Zardari, I would like to state that all his reports circulating are fake. He is in good health and will be discharged in few days. I will update on a daily basis. Pay no heed to pranksters,” he tweeted.

PPP sources said that former president was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a chest infection and a team of senior pulmonologists and other physicianswere attending him.

The party, while strongly denying reports Mr Zardari was being taken abroad for medical treatment, said he was not “that sick”.

“A couple of days ago, a few health experts from the UAE visited him as they are aware of his health history. They found the treatment at the hospital perfect and didn’t see any reason to shift him abroad for treatment,” said a PPP leader.

Mr Zardari was taken to the hospital on Sept 27 on the complaint of chest pain and lungs issue. Since then, he is under treatment at the health facility.

