JI protests after stampede in Swabi flour distribution

SWABI: A stampede broke out during the distribution of subsidised wheat flour outside the offices of Razaar tehsil’s headquarters here on Wednesday.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

Residents complained that mismanagement marred the distribution of subsidised flour to their misery.

Riaz Khan said people queued up for flour outside the THQ offices and a stampede occurred when they jumped the queue.

He said many people tried to get more and more flour bags.

Also in the day, the Jamaat-i-Islami workers protested the “unjust and mismanaged” distribution of subsidised flour here.

Shouting slogans, the protesters demanded of the district administration to ensure the provision of flour to deserving people only.

Spokesman for the JI Zafar Bukhari claimed that district naib emir of the party Mian Iftikhar Bacha met the assistant commissioner of Razaar tehsil on the issue but the latter misbehaved and threatened the former with “serious consequences.”

The JI workers staged a sit-in on the Swabi-Mardan Road. They, however, dispersed after officials of the administration promised fair flour distribution.

Meanwhile,the six people, who suffered injuries in earthquake-related incidents, were admitted to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shahmansoor.

The doctors said the condition of all the injured had improved.

Officials of the administration and political leaders inquired after the injured and promised them the best possible treatment.

SOLAR ENERGY: Experts in the concluding ceremony of a four-day conference on Tuesday called for an increase in the share of solar power in the energy mix to protect the environment and promote sustainable economic development.

The Conference in Emerging Solar Cell Technologies was held at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and attended by scientists, researchers and industry experts from across the country as well as China, Japan, the US, Europe, Middle East, Turkey, African countries.

It was jointly organised by the GIK Institute and China’s Soochow University.

The speakers said renewable energy was environmentally-friendly and the fastest-growing source of energy worldwide, so Pakistanis should adopt it fast to boost the economy.

They said renewable energy was derived from the natural resources available everywhere for social and economic development.

Meanwhile, rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Swabi district, especially Gadoon Amazai belt, on Tuesday.

Growers complained that hailstones damaged standing wheat crops.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023