Islamabad DIG injured as police, PTI supporters clash outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore

Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari was injured as police used a water cannon and tear gas to disperse PTI workers gathered outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Shortly after 2pm, armoured police vehicles had arrived outside Zaman Park residence in Lahore with the intention of arresting Imran but a senior Islamabad police official had refrained from commenting on the case in which officials were acting against the PTI chairman.

However, almost an hour later, police had used a water cannon and tear gas against PTI supporters that had gathered outside Zaman Park in droves.

Footage broadcast on television showed police slowly inching toward the residence behind an armoured vehicle that was dispersing PTI supporters with a water cannon. Supporters could also be seen pelting stones at the policemen.

Footage also showed PTI supporters being teargassed as police arrived close to the main gate of Zaman Park. The workers, who had covered their faces with pieces of cloth and were carrying bottles of water, continued to pelt stones at officials.

PTI’s Shireen Mazari shared a video in which tear gas could be seen entering Imran’s residence.

Amid the chaos, it emerged that Islamabad DIG (Operations) Bukhari — who is leading the police team — had been injured. Footage on TV showed the senior police official struggling to walk as two other officials helped him.

Islamabad police deploy water cannon, tear gas as PTI supporters pelt stones

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Imran not present at Zaman Park after saying he was, calls on police to show him the arrest warrant so that he can discuss it with PTI chief

Fawad Chaudhry says arrest warrants have been challenged in the IHC

Maryam Nawaz says Imran to be held responsible if any police officer or personnel is injured

On Monday, an Islamabad district and sessions court again issued arrest warrants for Imran after he persistently skipped hearings in the Toshakhana case. The court had also directed police to present the ex-premier in court by March 18.

Qureshi tells police to come and talk to him

Speaking to the media outside Zaman Park after the police’s use of force, PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he had come to talk to the Islamabad DIG (Operations).

“He says he came with an arrest warrant [but] I’m requesting him to not ruin the situation,” he said, adding that the PTI wanted to remain peaceful and did not want bloodshed.

“Meet me and talk to me. What are your orders? Deliver them to me, show me the warrant, I’ll read it and understand it and talk to my chairman and consult our lawyers.”

He said that the police action against PTI workers was “without reason” and called for it to stop immediately.

Qureshi said that Imran had been granted protective bail and questioned how police could want to arrest him.

The PTI leader said that Imran was not present inside, in contrast to his statement to the media minutes earlier in which he said the ex-premier was in fact at Zaman Park. Imran’s sister Aleema Khanum had also told the media that Imran was present at his residence.

“Imran Khan is not present inside. I’m standing on the street. Come and meet me,” Qureshi said, adding that he was the “authorised” person.

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry, meanwhile, said that the arrest warrants against Imran had been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He said that the hearing was expected to be held soon. “Shibli Faraz and Barrister Gohar have reached the IHC”.

‘Police to serve lawful process’

Speaking to the media as armoured vehicles had arrived outside Zaman Park around 2pm, Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari — who was clad in riot control gear — told reporters that officials had arrived to take the PTI chief into custody as there were outstanding warrants for his arrest.

However, the police official declined to divulge the details of the case in which Islamabad police was acting against Imran. “Of course, we know of the case but why should we discuss [such] details?”

When asked where Imran would be taken once he was arrested, Bukhari said: “Let it first happen, then God willing we will keep you informed.”

Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari speaks to the media. — DawnNewsTV

He asserted that police had arrived to “serve the lawful process”, adding that he expected that others would cooperate with the officials in this regard.

He said that he expected the people not to take the law into their own hands and would also announce it to the public gathered outside Imran’s residence.

When asked whether police would take action if the situation descended into chaos, he said: “Yes of course, if someone takes the law into their hands then we will act in accordance with the law.”

Bukhari was also asked whether the capital’s police force had been camped out in Lahore for the past week, to which he replied that these were their own “procedural details”.

PTI jumps to Imran’s defence

Meanwhile, PTI’s Farrukh Habib shared footage of officials outside Zaman Park. He said that Imran’s life was in danger yet situations were being created behind the scenes so that another attempt on the ex-premier’s life could be carried out.

“Appearing before a court in F-8 is no less than a death trap,” he said.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, in an apparent reference to the coalition government, said the entire group had looted the Toshakhana yet police were only seeking Imran’s arrest.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Imran would be held responsible if any police officer or personnel was injured.

“The sons of the nation are not useless,” she said in a tweet. “They are carrying out their duty”.

