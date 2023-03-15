DAWN.COM Logo

In pictures: Zaman Park turns into battlefield as PTI supporters block police from arresting Imran

Dawn.com Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 15, 2023 12:26am

As police — not for the first time — attempted to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan, his party workers and supporters flocked to his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, where clashes erupted.

The police, with their riot gear on and backed by Rangers, closed in on Imran’s home in order to comply with the court orders to arrest him in Toshakhana case.

Fearing the worst, various PTI leaders — including Imran himself — appealed to party workers to rush to Zaman Park, where they served as human shields and stood between Imran’s residence and the police.

PTI workers stand outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star
PTI workers clash with police outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star
Police spray water cannon at PTI workers outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star
PTI workers clash with police outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star
PTI workers clash with police outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star
Police fire tear gas at PTI workers outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star
PTI workers amid stand outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence amid tear gas smoke. — M. Arif/ White Star
A masked PTI worker shows the victory sign outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star
PTI workers stand outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star
PTI workers stand outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star
