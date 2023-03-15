In pictures: Zaman Park turns into battlefield as PTI supporters block police from arresting Imran
The police fired tear gas shells but was met with resistance and found PTI workers undeterred.
As police — not for the first time — attempted to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan, his party workers and supporters flocked to his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, where clashes erupted.
The police, with their riot gear on and backed by Rangers, closed in on Imran’s home in order to comply with the court orders to arrest him in Toshakhana case.
Fearing the worst, various PTI leaders — including Imran himself — appealed to party workers to rush to Zaman Park, where they served as human shields and stood between Imran’s residence and the police.
