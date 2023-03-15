In pictures: Zaman Park turns into battlefield as PTI supporters block police from arresting Imran

The police fired tear gas shells but was met with resistance and found PTI workers undeterred.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

As police — not for the first time — attempted to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan, his party workers and supporters flocked to his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, where clashes erupted.

The police, with their riot gear on and backed by Rangers, closed in on Imran’s home in order to comply with the court orders to arrest him in Toshakhana case.

Fearing the worst, various PTI leaders — including Imran himself — appealed to party workers to rush to Zaman Park, where they served as human shields and stood between Imran’s residence and the police.

The police fired tear gas shells but was met with resistance and found PTI workers undeterred.

PTI workers stand outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star

PTI workers clash with police outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star

Police spray water cannon at PTI workers outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star

PTI workers clash with police outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star

PTI workers clash with police outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star

Police fire tear gas at PTI workers outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star

PTI workers amid stand outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence amid tear gas smoke. — M. Arif/ White Star

A masked PTI worker shows the victory sign outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star

PTI workers stand outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence. — M. Arif/ White Star