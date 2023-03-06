DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 06, 2023

Australia’s Carey wants to contribute with bat

Reuters Published March 6, 2023 Updated March 6, 2023 07:09am

NEW DELHI: Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey’s neat glovework in the third Test against India has earned him praise from coach Andrew McDonald and the 31-year-old wants to be equally effective with the bat in the ongoing series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

McDonald said Carey put on “an absolute cli­nic” in Nagpur, where Australia triumphed by nine wickets to bounce back after back-to-back defeats in Nagpur and Delhi.

Carey conceded three byes in the match and stumped India captain Rohit Sharma, giving, McDonald believes, Aust­ralia “control of the game”.

Carey said he spoke to several former Australia stumpers before arriving in India.

“I speak to guys regularly who’ve played for Australia in terms of (Brad) Haddin and (Adam) Gilchrist and Ian Healy’s always in the corner there,” Carey told reporters on Sunday.

“I think our training wickets have been really difficult as well so it’s been nice to actually stand in a training wicket and keep to our bowlers.”

The depth of India’s batting has proved decisive in the first two matches of the series, while Australia accommodated rookie spinners Todd Murphy and Matt Kuhnemann in their tail.

Australia’s lower order has not contributed much in the series so far and Carey’s plot to sweep his way out of trouble has not worked so far either.

“We know that we haven’t given enough at the tail there,” Carey said.

“We also understand that India’s batting line-up’s very, very strong.

“We’ll have those conversations about how we can navigate and try to get 10-15 runs each more.”

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stand with the women
Updated 06 Mar, 2023

Stand with the women

A patriarchal mindset coupled with bureaucratic apathy ensures that the implementation of pro-women laws remains patchy.
Gloomy outlook
06 Mar, 2023

Gloomy outlook

PAKISTANIS are not unfamiliar with the boom-and-bust cycles that occur every few years, or the large costs they...
Afghans’ misery
06 Mar, 2023

Afghans’ misery

WHEN one thinks of the people of Afghanistan, it is impossible not to be consumed by a deep sense of pessimism....
Elections in Punjab
Updated 05 Mar, 2023

Elections in Punjab

We have to start moving forward from the intense turmoil that has consumed Pakistan since last year.
US blacklist
05 Mar, 2023

US blacklist

THE Pakistan-US relationship often results in bizarre contradictions. While officials from both sides regularly ...
Women’s cricket
05 Mar, 2023

Women’s cricket

IN November 2021, the then Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja revealed his plans of stealing a march on the...