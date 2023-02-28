DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 28, 2023

Lawyers to protest non-elevation of PHC judges to SC

Bureau Report Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 06:32am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Monday said lawyers across the province would boycott courts on Wednesday (tomorrow) to protest non-elevation of Peshawar High Court judges to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A statement issued here said that since 2017, no judge from the PHC had been elevated to the apex court despite the availability of vacant seats.

The vacant seats at the apex court should be filled through elevation from the PHC as Pakistan was a federation and the Supreme Court, being the apex constitutional court of the federation, must have proper representation of all the federating units.

Besides, the statement said in case of any constitutional/legal issue arising between the centre and the federating units or among the different federating units, proper representation of KP was necessary in the apex court to resolve that issue.

The bar council regretted that even the pending petition of late PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth on the issue of elevation was not decided by the apex court.

The council demanded early convening of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan meeting under Article 175-A of the Constitution to resolve the important constitutional issue to minimise the sense of deprivation among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“To record our protest, the lawyers of KP shall not appear in courts on March 1 across the province,” the statement said.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fresh questions
Updated 28 Feb, 2023

Fresh questions

Govt must consider calling early general elections so that a path out of the current constitutional deadlock can be found.
Wind power
28 Feb, 2023

Wind power

STARTING in the next few days, the increase in the evacuation of wind power from 36 projects in Jhimpir and Gharo in...
Boat tragedy
28 Feb, 2023

Boat tragedy

THE woeful plight of refugees forced to flee from violence, persecution and hunger at home has been one of the...
An unconscionable death toll
27 Feb, 2023

An unconscionable death toll

DYING in the process of giving birth is a particularly poignant tragedy. And yet that is how a shockingly high ...
Guantánamo returnees
Updated 27 Feb, 2023

Guantánamo returnees

The fact is that Guantánamo and other notorious facilities are a stain on the reputation of the US that claim to respect fundamental rights.
Safer Basant
27 Feb, 2023

Safer Basant

THE season of spring is here — and with it, the usual crackdown on those attempting to celebrate it. For years ...