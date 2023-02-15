RCD highway blocked for over 20 hours

KHUZDAR: The traffic between Khuzdar and Karachi remained suspended for over 20 hours on Tuesday due to a protest against the killing of two men a day ago.

On Monday, two men, Kahor Khan and Ali Ahmed, were shot dead by unknown armed men in the Wadh area of Khuzdar district.

Tribesmen and the deceased’s heirs blocked the Quetta-Karachi national highway along with the bodies. Hundreds of passenger coaches, trucks and private cars were stranded on both sides due to the protest.

The heirs refused to open the road until the arrest of the killers and declined the offer of negotiations with the officials.

Later, the Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Ilyas Kibzai, Kalat Range DIG Pervez Khan Umrani, and the FC Kalat Scouts wing commander held talks with the protesters and assured that the killers will be arrested.

After the talks, the road was reopened for traffic after 21 hours.

Separately, the traffic on the RCD highway, connecting Taftan with Quetta, was suspended for several hours at the Mall area of Nushki due to a protest against prolonged power cuts and electricity theft.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2023