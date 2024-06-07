Today's Paper | June 07, 2024

Zilhaj moon sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Azha on June 17

APP | Irfan Sadozai Published June 7, 2024 Updated June 7, 2024 08:32pm
Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad addresses a press conference in Karachi on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad addresses a press conference in Karachi on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Friday announced that it sighted the Zilhaj moon and Eildul Azha will be observed on June 17.

This meeting took place at the Pakistan Meteorological Department building in Karachi with simultaneous zonal meetings in the provincial capitals and Islamabad.

Officials from the Peshawar zonal meeting said the moon was spotted albeit the central committee would make the official announcement.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi later, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said Eid will be celebrated on June 17 after testimonies of moon sightings were received from various cities all over the country, including Peshawar, Attock, Kohat, Mianwali, Taxila, Murree, Narowal and Lahore.

“You know this is a very blessed month and the merits of these 10 days [of Haj] have also been explained,” he said and urged people to spend the days in worship.

Maulana Azad said the country was moving forward and called on the nation to unite to foil the schemes of its enemies.

He also said the nation’s prayers were behind law enforcement agencies working to ensure the country’s security.

A day ago, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced the sighting of the Zilhaj moon with the last month of the Islamic calendar beginning today.

The rituals of Haj will commence on June 14 with the Day of Arafat on June 15. Eidul Azha will be observed in the kingdom on June 16.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Addressing contempt
Updated 07 Jun, 2024

Addressing contempt

It is imperative that the culture normalising contempt be dismantled and the boundaries of acceptable criticism defined once again.
Averting disaster
07 Jun, 2024

Averting disaster

PAKISTAN stands on the precipice of yet another potential flood disaster. According to the National Disaster...
Overzealous state
07 Jun, 2024

Overzealous state

INSTEAD of addressing the core issues that fuel discontent amongst the citizenry, the state prefers to go after ...
Real powers
Updated 06 Jun, 2024

Real powers

PTI seems to be repeating one of the biggest mistakes it made during its last tenure, when it sought to sideline its rivals.
Airline safety
06 Jun, 2024

Airline safety

WHILE the European Union has yet to issue a formal statement in this regard, it seems that Pakistan has remained...
Violent crime wave
06 Jun, 2024

Violent crime wave

THE violent crime wave that has been afflicting Karachi for the past few years shows no sign of abating, as lives...