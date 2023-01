CHAGAI: The RCD highway connecting Karachi to Quetta remained blocked at Dalbandin for several hours on Saturday due to a protest demanding the arrest of Sanaullah Notezai’s killers.

The family members and relatives of Mr Notezai sought the arrest of all accused, including an alleged member of an armed organisation who was named in the murder case.

Ubaidullah Notezai, the victim’s elder brother, told Dawn that the accused were members of Jaishul Adl.

