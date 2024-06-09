Today's Paper | June 09, 2024

No grudge against anyone, says Nawaz

Syed Irfan Raza Published June 9, 2024 Updated June 9, 2024 08:19am
PML-N President Nawaz Sharif presides over a parliamentary party meeting in Lahore on June 8. — X/PML-N
PML-N President Nawaz Sharif presides over a parliamentary party meeting in Lahore on June 8. — X/PML-N

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Saturday claimed he was not considering taking revenge on anyone, pointing out that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was the main hurdle in political reconciliation and harmony across the country.

While presiding over a second parliamentary party meeting after regaining party office, the PML-N president also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for what he called sharp reduction in the prices of essential items.

He said he had no political vengeance and grudge against anyone, even those who had attempted to keep him out of power in the past. “I am not the person who takes political revenge,” Nawaz Sharif said.

He said he wished that gas and electricity tariff would also come down. “Pakistan would soon come out of crises,” he said, adding that such policies should be framed that bring down the prices of electricity and gas.

Calls Imran main hurdle in political reconciliation

Although he claimed he had no political grudge, the PML-N chief lashed out at jailed PTI founder Imran Khan for ‘wrong’ policies and political victimisation.

“He (Imran) had once said that he will drag Nawaz Sharif in streets and I have not asked for removing air conditioner from his room in the jail. “I wish that he (Imran) will have two ACs in his room. I don’t mind he has been given undue facilities in the jail,” he added.

He said a number of development projects executed by the PTI regime failed or bore humiliation for the party due to corruption and faulty planning. In this connection, Nawaz gave an example of BRT Peshawar (bus transport system) and called it jangla bus. “The nation must know that who had ruined the country and who had put it on the path of development.”

“No other government, but PML-N has the credit for bringing deve­­lopment and prosperity in the country,” he added.

Since he did not believe in political vengeance, he and ex-premier Benazir Bhutto had signed the Charter of Democracy, the PML-N president added.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Enduring friendship
09 Jun, 2024

Enduring friendship

THE optics from Shehbaz Sharif’s China trip appear to be positive. The highlight of the visit came on Friday, when...
Silencing dissent
09 Jun, 2024

Silencing dissent

TWO news stories reported in the local media in recent days lay bare the extent to which the ruling set-up is ...
Minors for sale
09 Jun, 2024

Minors for sale

THE curse of human trade has a doubly odious form — child trafficking. Pakistan, too, is haunted by this ugly...
Small victories
Updated 08 Jun, 2024

Small victories

Recognition of Palestine is only the first step.
Chaman stalemate
08 Jun, 2024

Chaman stalemate

THE recent outbreak of violence in Chaman, which left at least 40 injured, among whom 17 were security officials,...
Deplorable performance
08 Jun, 2024

Deplorable performance

PAKISTAN held their heads in their hands; the unthinkable had happened. Their T20 World Cup hopes suffered a body...