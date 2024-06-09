No grudge against anyone, says Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Saturday claimed he was not considering taking revenge on anyone, pointing out that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was the main hurdle in political reconciliation and harmony across the country.

While presiding over a second parliamentary party meeting after regaining party office, the PML-N president also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for what he called sharp reduction in the prices of essential items.

He said he had no political vengeance and grudge against anyone, even those who had attempted to keep him out of power in the past. “I am not the person who takes political revenge,” Nawaz Sharif said.

He said he wished that gas and electricity tariff would also come down. “Pakistan would soon come out of crises,” he said, adding that such policies should be framed that bring down the prices of electricity and gas.

Calls Imran main hurdle in political reconciliation

Although he claimed he had no political grudge, the PML-N chief lashed out at jailed PTI founder Imran Khan for ‘wrong’ policies and political victimisation.

“He (Imran) had once said that he will drag Nawaz Sharif in streets and I have not asked for removing air conditioner from his room in the jail. “I wish that he (Imran) will have two ACs in his room. I don’t mind he has been given undue facilities in the jail,” he added.

He said a number of development projects executed by the PTI regime failed or bore humiliation for the party due to corruption and faulty planning. In this connection, Nawaz gave an example of BRT Peshawar (bus transport system) and called it jangla bus. “The nation must know that who had ruined the country and who had put it on the path of development.”

“No other government, but PML-N has the credit for bringing deve­­lopment and prosperity in the country,” he added.

Since he did not believe in political vengeance, he and ex-premier Benazir Bhutto had signed the Charter of Democracy, the PML-N president added.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2024