Anchorperson Imran Riaz arrested in Lahore: lawyer

Rana Bilal Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 09:46am

Journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Lahore in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to his counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq.

Ashfaq told Dawn.com his client was taken into custody from the Allama Iqbal International Airport by FIA’s cybercrime wing.

“The details of the case filed against Imran Riaz are not being disclosed,” the lawyer said, adding that the “illegal arrest” will be challenged in court.

A video shared by PTI’s official Twitter account shows the journalist at FIA’s cybercrime office.

Condemning the journalist’s arrest, PTI general secretary Asad Umar said that while journalists and politicians were in jail, “terrorists are walking free in the country.

Khan was previously arrested in July last year after multiple sedition cases were registered against him. He was later released by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on bail.

More to follow

