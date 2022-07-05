DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2022

Journalist Imran Riaz Khan arrested near Islamabad

Rana Bilal Published July 5, 2022 - Updated July 5, 2022 11:50pm
A photo of journalist Imran Riaz Khan during his arrest near Islamabad on Tuesday. — Photo: Farrukh Habib Twitter video screengrab
A photo of journalist Imran Riaz Khan during his arrest near Islamabad on Tuesday. — Photo: Farrukh Habib Twitter video screengrab
A photo of journalist Imran Riaz Khan during his arrest near Islamabad on Tuesday. — Photo: Farrukh Habib Twitter video screengrab
A photo of journalist Imran Riaz Khan during his arrest near Islamabad on Tuesday. — Photo: Farrukh Habib Twitter video screengrab

Journalist Imran Riaz Khan was arrested on Tuesday near the outskirts of Islamabad, according to his counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq.

Talking to Dawn.com, he said Khan was heading to Islamabad when he was arrested in connection with a treason case registered against him in Attock.

Ashfaq said his client was named in 17 treason cases across Punjab, adding that he was filing a contempt of court petition against the police.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar condemned the arrest. He said expression of opinions should be met with counterarguments instead of arrests.

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry strongly condemned the arrest and hope that the courts would take action.

PTI Central Secretary Infor­m­ation Farrukh Habib shared a video regarding the journalist's apprehension by law enforcement agencies.

PTI leader Ali Haider Zaidi also condemned the incident and said the nation stood with Khan.

In a recent video on his Youtube channel, the journalist had directly addressed Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and alleged that he was threatened after asking questions from military sources about the country's current political and economic situation.

Several cases have been lodged against senior journalists and anchors, including Khan, Sabir Shakir, Arshad Sharif, Sami Ibrahim and Moeed Pirzada, for allegedly spreading hate against army and state institutions.

The registration of cases against the above, who are seen to favour the PTI, was condemned by PTI Chairman Imran Khan earlier today in a video address.

In May, the Lahore High Court had accepted Khan's plea for protective bail after multiple sedition cases were registered against him.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Warming ties
05 Jul, 2022

Warming ties

BILATERAL ties with the US are clearly on the mend after an extensive rough patch under the PTI government. While ...
LNG emergency
Updated 05 Jul, 2022

LNG emergency

The problem is that Pakistan does not have sufficient cash at the moment to buy even a single LNG cargo at present prices.
The invisible half
05 Jul, 2022

The invisible half

WHAT better illustrates the Afghan Taliban’s misogynistic and mediaeval worldview than the fact that not a single...
Wise counsel
Updated 04 Jul, 2022

Wise counsel

Fuelling the fires of communalism for petty political gains is dangerous and can have a long-lasting impact on India’s stability.
Hazardous waste
04 Jul, 2022

Hazardous waste

GIVEN we have not yet developed streamlined systems for managing locally produced hazardous waste, we are inviting...
Mob ‘justice’
04 Jul, 2022

Mob ‘justice’

OVER the past few days, a string of deadly incidents has been reported from Karachi in which enraged mobs have...