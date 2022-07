LAHORE: Anchorperson Imran Riaz was offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight, Geo TV reported on Friday.

Immigration sources said his name was on the black list since he is facing sedition cases registered across the country.

In a tweet, Riaz said he was leaving for Dubai for some medical tests. “My doctors told me that I was fed something while in jail that could be fatal for me [...] thus, to prove this, I wanted to get my tests done,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2022