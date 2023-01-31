DAWN.COM Logo

Army huddle vows to bring perpetrators behind Peshawar suicide attack to 'exemplary justice'

Naveed Siddiqui Published January 31, 2023
The 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy: ISPR

The army’s top brass on Tuesday vowed to bring the perpetrators responsible for yesterday's suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area to "exemplary justice".

Monday's attack had blown away the wall of the prayer hall and an inner roof. So far, 100 people have died while dozens have been injured.

According to a statement issued from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at General Headquarters and was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Participants were briefed in detail about "prevailing and emerging threats", the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) and ongoing intelligence-based operations being undertaken by the army and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for "breaking the nexus between terrorists and their support mechanism across the country".

The forum paid tributes to those martyred in the Peshawar attack and vowed that "the perpetrators will be brought to exemplary justice", the statement said.

The ISPR quoted the COAS as saying that such "immoral and cowardly acts" couldn't shake the nation's resolve and reinvigorated "our determination to succeed in [the] ongoing war against terror with zero tolerance for any terrorist entity."

The COAS directed all army commanders to continue focusing on anti-terrorist operations in coordination with intelligence and LEAs with "renewed resolve till the time we achieve sustainable peace".

The ISPR said the forum also took notice of human rights violations in IIOJK and "Indian design" to alter its demographics.

The forum reaffirmed the army's commitment to "Pakistan's principal support to [the] indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiri people as per relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of the Kashmir," the statement said.

