DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 26, 2023

Imran open to going to IMF to shore up economy if he returns to power: Bloomberg

Dawn.com Published January 26, 2023 Updated January 26, 2023 11:58am
<p>PTI chief Imran Khan speaks to journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Dec 25, 2022. — Photo via PTI/Twitter</p>

PTI chief Imran Khan speaks to journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Dec 25, 2022. — Photo via PTI/Twitter

Former prime minister Imran Khan believes that Pakistan cannot shun the idea of reaching out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout any sooner and says his party, if returns to power, will “have no choice” except to stick to the lender’s support.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the former premier minced no words while sharing his “radical plan” to shore up the ailing national economy with the IMF also having a part of it.

“If we get into power, we won’t have much time,” Imran told the interviewer.

When asked if his plan would involve sticking with the IMF, the PTI chief replied: “We have no choice now.”

The incumbent government — PTI’s opponents — has been making hectic efforts to convince the IMF to complete the review, pending since Sept 2022 — which will be followed by the release of funds.

However, the strings attached to the move have been a sticking point between the global lender and Pakistan.

The conditions include the withdrawal of subsidies of electricity subsidies, rationalising of gas tariffs in line with prices in the international market, market-determined exchange rate and removal of the ban on the opening of LCs.

As it enters the election year, the ruling coalition is wary of implementing the demands as it would lead to a further surge in inflation, already clocking 24.5pc for December. The government blames the previous Imran-led administration for violating an agreement with the lender that allegedly aggravated the economic crisis in the country.

In his Bloomberg interview, the former premier said his government will have to make unprecedented policies in the country. “We fear a Sri Lanka-type situation,” he said in reference to the default that Pakistan faces.

He also said he would reappoint Shaukat Tarin as finance minister.

The ex-premier reiterated his government would pursue an independent foreign policy “that doesn’t lean on any single country such as the US or China”.

He recalled that the previous government had an “excellent relationship” with former President Donald Trump, but the relations took a hit after Joe Biden was elected.

“It’s only when Joe Biden came along that for some reason I found that there was reluctance there,” he said.

According to Imran, the Pak-US ties soured because Washington needed someone to blame for its exit from Afghanistan.

Commenting on his rivalry with different political parties in the country, Imran said the entire political status quo was against him. “Right now I’m afraid, I have powerful enemies.”

He also suspected that the next general elections could be rigged to keep him out of power. “We know exactly who was responsible for the regime change [that dislodged the PTI from power last year].”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nuclear miscalculations
26 Jan, 2023

Nuclear miscalculations

IF the claim of former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, that Pakistan and India came close to a nuclear exchange...
Exchange rate cap
26 Jan, 2023

Exchange rate cap

THE ‘management’ of the exchange rate by the State Bank, allegedly at the behest of the government, to ward off...
Fawad’s arrest
Updated 26 Jan, 2023

Fawad’s arrest

Does the state really need to fan public discontent in a period as fraught with uncertainty as this?
The rot within
25 Jan, 2023

The rot within

EVEN by the abysmal standards of our broken legal system, the acquittal of former SSP Rao Anwar and his 17...
Into darkness
Updated 25 Jan, 2023

Into darkness

The energy transmission infrastructure needs to be treated with more seriousness and its weaknesses removed.
Monetary policy
25 Jan, 2023

Monetary policy

THE State Bank’s decision to hike its key policy rate to a 25-year high of 17pc to anchor inflation expectations ...