Rabbani put in charge of Constitution’s golden jubilee

ISLAMABAD: Pak­is­tan Peoples Party Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday appointed party stalwart Raza Rabbani as the convenor of the commi­ttee for golden jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution, according to a notification issued by the party’s chairperson’s office.

Though Senator Rabbani has been announced as the convenor, the names of other members of the committee have not been announced yet.

Mr Rabbani told Dawn that during the year-long celebrations, seminars and conferences will be held.

“At the end of the year, a conference will be held in which all political parties, lawyer organisations, journalists associations, rights activists, and student unions will be invited for their input to safeguard human rights in Pakistan,” he said.

On Jan 4, Mr Rabbani wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requesting him to declare 2023 as the “The Constitution, 1973 Year”.

The Constitution was passed by the National Assembly on April 10, 1973, authenticated by the president on April 10, 1973, and promulgated on August 14, 1973.

