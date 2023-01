NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday accepted the resignations of a further 35 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNAs, just days after accepting 34 resignations of the party’s lawmakers.

The PTI had resigned en masse from the lower house of parliament following the ouster of PTI chief Imran Khan in April last year. Subsequently, the NA speaker had accepted only 11 of the resignations, stating that the remaining lawmakers would be summoned individually for verification.

The lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted are: Dr. Haider Ali Khan (NA-2), Saleem Rehman (NA-3), Sahibzada Sibghatullah (NA-5), Mehboob Shah (NA-6), Muhammad Bashir Khan (NA-7), Junaid Akbar (NA-8), Sher Akbar Khan (NA-9), Ali Khan Jadoon (NA-16), Engr. Usman Khan Tarakai (NA-19), Mujahid Ali (NA-20), Arbab Amir Ayub (NA-28), Sher Ali Arbab (NA-30), Shahid Ahmed (NA-34), Gul Dad Khan (NA-40), Sajid Khan (NA-42), Mohammad Iqbal Khan (NA-44), Aamer Mehmood Kiani (NA-61), Syed Faiz ul Hassan (NA-70), Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhab (NA-87), Umar Aslam Khan (NA-93), Amjad Ali Khan (NA-96), Khurram Shahzad (NA-107), Faizullah (NA-109), Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar (NA-135), Syed Fakhar Imam (NA-150), Zahoor Hussain Qureshi (NA-152), Ibraheem Khan (NA-158), Tahir Iqbal (NA-164), Aurangzeb Khan Khichi (NA-165), Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar (NA-177), Abdul Majeed Khan (NA-187), Andaleeb Abbas (reserved seat), Asma Qadeer (RS), Maleeka Ali Bokhari (RS) and Munawara Bibi Baloch (RS).

More to follow.