Sindh LG polls: PPP, PTI workers clash outside Keamari DC office

PTI and PPP workers clashed outside the Keamari deputy commissioner’s (DC) office in Karachi, pelting either side with stones during the consolidation of the results of the recently held local government elections in Sindh.

Witnesses claimed that several people, including media personnel, were injured during the incident.

The PTI accused the PPP of attacking its workers while the Keamari DC maintained that the PTI workers forcibly entered the office and harassed staff.

Keamari DC Mukhtiar Abro, who is also the district returning officer, told Dawn.com that the PTI workers had “encircled” his office.

He alleged that PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi and others forcibly entered the premises and broke the locks. “The PTI workers ransacked the computer and harassed staff including female returning officers who were busy performing their electoral duty,” he said.

He further said that PTI workers pelted stones and broke the windows of several vehicles. He said police took action against the hooliganism and removed the party workers from the DC office.

Meanwhile, a handout issued by the Keamari police said SSP Fida Hussain Janwari had reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The statement said district police arrived at the scene with water cannons and other equipment to deal with any emergency situation. It added that the situation was currently under control and all political workers had been dispersed.

PTI cries foul

Zaidi, on the other hand, alleged that he had gone to meet his candidates and talk to the press when PPP “goons prepared with stones and under full protection of Sindh police attacked”.

“Media men and PTI workers sustained injuries,” he said.

Talking to 92 News, Zaidi said PTI workers were staging camped outside the DC office since Monday, awaiting the official results. He said that he had visited the office to talk to party workers.

“They already had PPP goons stationed there with sticks and stones, and as soon as I was set to begin talking to the media, they started throwing them,” he said.

Zaidi alleged that the hooliganism occurred with “police protection”.

PTI Karachi leader Alamgir Khan alleged that PPP workers entered the DC office and vandalised the place, adding that a party worker was “severely injured” in the violence.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed also strongly condemned the incident, saying that it was an example of “hooliganism at its peak”. He urged the courts to take notice of the incident.

PTI Karachi president Bilal Ghaffar announced a protest for outside the DC office and instructed party workers to reach the site at 8pm. “The PTI will protest against the Sindh government’s use of official machinery in local elections ,” he said.

Manipulated polls will lead to anarchy: Imran

The second phase of the local government elections was held in 16 districts of Sindh on Sunday. However, major contesting parties — including the ruling PPP — had raised concerns over an unusual delay in the results in Karachi and blamed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for mismanagement.

The ECP took more than 36 hours to announce the results of 236 union committees of Karachi as the opposition PTI and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) accused the provincial administration of “rigging and managing things” in its favour.

Earlier today, PTI Chairman Imran Khan alleged that “massive foul play” was afoot during the second phase of the Sindh local government elections, adding that such “manipulated” polls would only aggravate polarisation and anarchy in society.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Imran said that recent reports regarding the polls had made it apparent that the PPP had “no commitment to fair and free elections”.

“Instead, it uses force, blackmail, police harassment, money to get votes. Now [it is] also clear why the ECP, its cabal of crooks and their handlers sabotaged electronic voting machines (EVMs),” he added.

The ex-premier said that EVMs ensured transparency and provided results immediately, thereby preventing “rigging and engineering”.

“Right now, results of LG elections which should have come out within a few hours at most were coming out in a staggering delay, some for days, allowing for massive foul play.

“If this is the sort of elections ECP, the state and the Pakistan Democratic Movement want, then the stability that elections are meant to bring will not happen. Instead, such manipulated elections will only cause more agitation, polarisation and anarchy,” he said.

People of Karachi have rejected PTI: Sharjeel

Separately, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the people of Karachi had “rejected Imran’s narrative against the country and its institutions”.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi today, he claimed the PTI would suffer defeat in the entire country “just as it did in Sindh”.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon speaking at a news conference in Karachi on Jan 18. — DawnNewsTV

The minister lambasted the PTI for making “excuses for losing” the LG polls after claiming victory earlier “when not even a single union council’s results had been announced”.

Referring to the PTI’s apparent change in strategy regarding its resignation from the National Assembly, he asked the party’s lawmakers in Sindh to resign from the provincial assembly if they “had any honour”.

ECP takes notice of irregularities in 6 Karachi UCs

Meanwhile, the ECP took notice of irregularities in six Karachi union councils — three in Orangi Town and one each in Mominabad, Gulshan-i-Iqbal and Manghopir — on the JI’s request.

The ECP fixed their cases for hearing on January 23 (Monday) and issued notices to Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, the district returning officers, returning officers, winning candidates and the runner-up candidates of the UCs concerned.

Unofficial results

Unofficial results of the LG polls showed them to be a ‘one-sided affair’ as PPP was poised to win most seats in nine districts of Hyderabad division and easily bring its mayor to head the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) for the first time in recent past.

However, the contesting parties in Karachi remained unsure about their mandate on Tuesday, with an official of the electoral watchdog in Sindh asserting that it might take another day to finalise the results.

JI, which secured 86 seats according to results of Karachi’s all 235 union councils (UCs) announced on Monday, claimed on Tuesday that it had won three more seats.

Similarly, the PPP claimed that its candidate in the union council No. 6 of Chanesar Town had been declared as the winner after a recount. The seat was earlier bagged by JI.

Without denying or confirming these claims, a spokesperson for the provincial election commission said the results were still being finalised, with chances of change in the party position shared on Monday evening.

With its fresh claims, the JI now further grew its position from Monday night’s 86 to 89, bringing the PPP number down to 90 from 93. A JI spokesperson said the party was formally informed by the ECP about the three more UCs — two in the West and one in the East district — after a recount where the PPP had been earlier declared winner “illegally” on Monday night.

Meanwhile, ECP spokeswoman Quratul Ain Fatima said in a statement on Tuesday the accusations over delayed results were also “unfounded and based on ignorance”.

“The Election Commission wants to make it clear that there was no delay in the results of the elections,” she remarked, reminding those hurling the allegations that it took three days to compile the results in the 2015 local government elections.

She stressed that it would be inappropriate to compare the local body elections with the general elections