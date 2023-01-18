DAWN.COM Logo

4 terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Hoshab: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui Published January 18, 2023 Updated January 18, 2023 12:30pm
<p>A cache of weapons recovered by forces from slain terrorists. — Photo via ISPR</p>

Security forces gunned down at least four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Hoshab, the military’s public affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an IBO was initiated “to clear a hideout linked with firing incidents on security forces along M-8, in general area Talsar, Hoshab” on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

“As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) of the area, a location of terrorists was identified and security forces were heli inserted [to nab the terrorists].”

The statement said that while the forces were establishing positions to cut off escape routes, four terrorists opened fire on the troops.

During the heavy exchange of fire, all four terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was also recovered from their possession, the ISPR added.

A day earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited Balochistan’s Khuzdar and Basima areas where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and the formation’s operational preparedness, along with measures being taken to ensure a “peaceful and secure environment”.

In a statement, the military’s media wing quoted the COAS as saying that the Pakistan Army was aware of the “nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan” to disturb the peace in Balochistan.

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The year 2022 ended with December as the deadliest month for Pakistan as the country suffered as many as 376 terror attacks in the year that resulted in an increased number of casualties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

