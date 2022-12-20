DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 20, 2022

All terrorists killed, 2 SSG commandos martyred as operation at Bannu CTD centre concludes: Khawaja Asif

Ali Akbar | Sirajuddin Published December 20, 2022 Updated December 20, 2022 06:18pm
<p>Defence Minister Khawaja Asif briefs the National Assembly on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif briefs the National Assembly on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

<p>This image shows smoke rising in the distance after security forces launched an operation on the a CTD centre in Bannu. — DawnNewsTV</p>

This image shows smoke rising in the distance after security forces launched an operation on the a CTD centre in Bannu. — DawnNewsTV

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday confirmed that “all the terrorists” of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who had taken hostages at a Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) centre in Bannu were killed in an operation conducted by the Pakistan Army.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Asif said that 33 terrorists were under arrest at the CTD compound and one of them had managed to snatch a gun from an employee after hitting him in the head with a brick.

The defence minister said that a unit of the army’s Special Service Group (SSG) carried out the operation, in which 10-15 of its commandos were injured while two were martyred.

“This operation was initiated on December 20 at 12:30pm by the Special Service Group and all terrorists were killed,” Asif said, adding that the entire CTD compound was cleared by 2:30pm.

The defence minister criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and called the incident a “total collapse” of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

“The unfortunate aspect of this is that terrorism is again making strides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan,” he said. [Terrorism] incidents have taken places in other provinces as well but there is clear evidence that terrorists from across the border or locally are rising again [in KP and Balochistan].

“These 33 were under arrest regarding this situation and they had a link with multiple groups. The provincial government completely failed in its responsibility regarding the CTD [compound takeover.”

Asif credited the army for the operation, adding that the provincial government had “no role” in it. “This is a failure of the provincial government there and the failure of nine years.”

“It is a total collapse of the KP government,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a brief statement, said that details of the operation will be shared soon.

Prior to Asif’s confirmation of the operation’s conclusion, a senior police officer had confirmed to Dawn.com on the condition of anonymity that the operation had concluded.

Late Sunday, the militants held in the CTD centre took control of the building and took a number of law enforcers hostage. They had demanded safe passage to Afghanistan.

Earlier today, footage aired on TV showed plumes of smoke rising in the air from the CTD compound as the operation was under way. Reuters reported locals as saying they heard explosions coming from the vicinity of the centre.

The development comes amid a spate of terrorist attacks in Pakistan. Four policemen were martyred when terrorists attacked a police station in Lakki Marwat — a district of Bannu division — on Sunday.

On Monday, an Intelligence Bureau sub-inspector was gunned down in Peshawar, while a suicide attack in North Waziristan claimed the lives of a soldier and two civilians. In Balochistan, back-to-back bombings in Khuzdar injured 20 yesterday.

TTP claims responsibility

The attack on the compound has been claimed by the TTP as the banned outfit confirmed in a statement released on Monday that its members had taken several CTD and security personnel hostages.

The group’s spokesperson said that in an earlier video statement, the hostage takers had demanded a safe exit but mistakenly mentioned Afghanistan since they were not aware of ground realities.

The militants inside the seized CTD centre had also released several videos on Monday, asking the people of Bannu, especially the ulema, to come forward and resolve the standoff between the militants and law enforcers through dialogue.

In a video clip, a detainee declared himself ‘innocent’ and said along with the Taliban militants and officials taken hostage by the militants, several innocents were also present inside the compound.

In the video, he said that the elders and the ulema of Bannu should intervene to avoid bloodshed and settle the standstill in a peaceful manner. “The people and army are ours and the Taliban wanted to go outside [the compound] to kill people, but we stopped them,” he added.

In another video clip, several armed militants could be seen roaming and taking positions inside the compound.

In a video released from CTD centre in Bannu, one of the individuals in the video has been identified as Commander Zarrar, who had been under custody. Zarrar had merged his group with TTP and it was still unclear what he was doing in the CTD centre even though he was in custody since January 2022.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (23)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Dec 20, 2022 02:09pm
TTP will soon retaliate.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 20, 2022 02:12pm
The group’s spokesperson said that in an earlier video statement, the hostage takers had demanded a safe exit but mistakenly mentioned Afghanistan since they were not aware of ground realities. The cats out of the bag. So some one in Afghansitan is behind it all.
Reply Recommend 0
Webz
Dec 20, 2022 02:17pm
There are many non traditional ways to deal with such situations
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 20, 2022 02:17pm
Good
Reply Recommend 0
NOHA
Dec 20, 2022 02:19pm
Pakistan will be and must be defeat terrorists
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Dec 20, 2022 02:19pm
Well done security forces, there was no way out to deal with them, except to kill the TTP terrorists to get the CTD Bannu office vacated. Bullets are the only way to deal with the terrorists who try to create law and order situation in the country. Pak Army Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad
Reply Recommend 0
MUHAMMD MANSOOR SAJID
Dec 20, 2022 02:22pm
This had to happen, when institution responsible for the security gets involved in politics.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Dec 20, 2022 02:28pm
@M. Emad , and TTP will be sent to hell one by one
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Dec 20, 2022 02:34pm
@M. Emad , we are ever ready since past 20 years.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Dec 20, 2022 02:34pm
Bad situation becoming worse
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 20, 2022 02:38pm
Where is bbz now?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 20, 2022 02:40pm
"Zarrar had merged his group with TTP and it was still unclear what he was doing in the CTD centre even though he was in custody since January 2022." It means the whole militant operation has been planned and executed by Zarrar, from the inside.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Dec 20, 2022 02:41pm
What does pdm stooges planning for PTI KPK Govt.must be understood.Killings,hostage dramas and kidnappings is old nature of pdm goons.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 20, 2022 02:42pm
@M. Emad , TTP will soon retaliate. So will we.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 20, 2022 02:42pm
@Webz, There are many non traditional ways to deal with such situations Indian assets being wiped out, one by one.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 20, 2022 02:46pm
@Syed A. Mateen, nonsense. Hostage lives are precious.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Emad
Dec 20, 2022 02:46pm
India beaten by China and TTP beaten by Pak forces. Bangladesh hanging there own citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
Freedom
Dec 20, 2022 02:46pm
You are creating more martyrs for their cause.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Dec 20, 2022 02:48pm
SSG has neutralised them with just 4 injuries
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 20, 2022 02:48pm
@nouman, TTP has the measure of the Pakistan state. This started as a roundup of TTP and is ending with a hostage rescue situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Dec 20, 2022 02:50pm
Good, go after the Indian terrorists and finish them.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 20, 2022 02:51pm
@M. Emad , 100% correct. The Pakistan state is ill prepared for the inevitable response. We have already seen the explosions, dead policemen all 9ver the affected areas.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 20, 2022 02:52pm
What has happened to the hostages?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ghosts of the past
Updated 20 Dec, 2022

Ghosts of the past

Elahi's defence of Gen Bajwa also brought back into the limelight a poorly kept secret — that the PTI’s rise was orchestrated by the establishment.
Glorious World Cup
20 Dec, 2022

Glorious World Cup

LIONEL Messi was already a legend when he played his second World Cup at the age of 22. Sporting immortality, ...
Planned growth
20 Dec, 2022

Planned growth

PAKISTAN is rapidly urbanising, yet its cities are mostly growing in a haphazard fashion, without the requisite...
Dire straits
Updated 19 Dec, 2022

Dire straits

Global economic conditions are not particularly healthy either, putting pressure on people’s pockets.
Bad air
19 Dec, 2022

Bad air

CLIMATE-related catastrophes can have devastating effects on lives and livelihoods, as this year’s ‘monster...
Ali Wazir’s incarceration
19 Dec, 2022

Ali Wazir’s incarceration

THE malice in the state’s violation of Ali Wazir’s right to due process is plain to see. The MNA for South...