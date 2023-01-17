PCB takes aim at Fox Cricket for ‘unsubstantiated personal allegations’ against Babar Azam

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday took aim at Fox Cricket for “unsubstantiated personal allegations” against skipper Babar Azam.

The cricketing board responded to a story shared by Fox Cricket on Twitter, wherein Babar was accused of “sexting a teammate’s girlfriend”, saying: “As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response.”

The Fox Cricket tweet that the PCB was responding to has since been deleted although the story on the allegations against Babar is still up on their website.

Sourcing from a now-deleted tweet from a parody account, the Fox Cricket report said that Babar allegedly “promised the woman that her boyfriend’s spot in Pakistan’s XI was safe if she kept sexting him”.

The report added that the parody account subsequently “deleted the original tweet and apologised to Babar directly”.

Azam has not yet commented on the situation. A day ago, he posted a picture of himself, saying that it “doesn’t take too much to be happy”.

In November 2020, a woman had levelled serious allegations against the cricketer and also sought the registration of a case against him on charges of sexual harassment and fraud.

A Lahore session judge had subsequently ordered police to register a case against Babar. However, the Lahore High Court in 2021 had suspended the session court’s order.