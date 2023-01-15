DAWN.COM Logo

Indian great Mohammad Azharuddin says Babar Azam deserves ‘some more time’ as Pakistan captain

Abdul Ghaffar Published January 15, 2023 Updated January 15, 2023 08:20pm
Former Indian Captain Mohammad Azharuddin. — Twitter

Indian cricket great Mohammad Azharuddin on Sunday expressed support for Babar Azam, saying that the under-fire Pakistan captain has had a short stint at the helm of affairs and deserves some more time.

Azam’s position as the skipper has been under threat after the home side’s loss to New Zealand, with speculation rife that he could be replaced — possibly by Shan Masood.

Speaking exclusively to Dawn.com on the sidelines of the International T20 league in the United Arab Emirates, Azharuddin said that Azam has been in charge of the national team for a mere year-and-a-half.

He also offered the elegant batter some advice.

“Babar Azam’s natural game is not slogging. If [someday] he can’t score runs as an opener, he can also play further down the batting lineup.”

Commenting on fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, the cricketer-turned-commentator said, “Pakistani fast bowlers are good but should pay more attention to their fitness.”

Earlier this week, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja also extended support to Babar, saying that he was doing a “good job”.

“Under the captaincy of Babar, Pakistan’s performance in white-ball formats remained good whereas in Test cricket more good work needs to be done for improvement,” Raja had added.

Surya
Jan 15, 2023 07:43pm
Fixer no. 1
Reply
Check
Jan 15, 2023 07:48pm
Says a fixer who lost matches on purpose.
Reply
Faisal
Jan 15, 2023 07:50pm
No I disagree. Baber should give up captaincy and focus on his batting. Learn from Sachin, he was not a good capital and he realized it early, gave it up and maintained his status as a batsman. There is no need for a person to be a captain to feel relevant. Not everyone is a leader and there is no harm in admitting it.
Reply
Samu
Jan 15, 2023 08:12pm
He is right. On the same lines, IK also need more time to fix the economy and highlight the right issues.
Reply
Raghubir
Jan 15, 2023 08:14pm
Don't call him great. He is a match fixer and that is why he was removed from cricket team. It is another matter that congress party found some hidden quality(?) in him and was elected MP on party congress party ticket from Moradabad, a Muslim majority area.
Reply
NACParis
Jan 15, 2023 08:17pm
He is right. Babar is being made a scapegoat, the actual culprits are selectors and other coaches.
Reply
P. N. B. Nair
Jan 15, 2023 08:51pm
He is not an Indian great cricketer.. He was one good player....
Reply
Pakistani
Jan 15, 2023 08:59pm
Indian great fixer
Reply
Cye
Jan 15, 2023 09:04pm
Thanks sir
Reply
atif
Jan 15, 2023 09:48pm
I agree But patience isn't a Pakistani virtue
Reply

