Indian great Mohammad Azharuddin says Babar Azam deserves ‘some more time’ as Pakistan captain

Indian cricket great Mohammad Azharuddin on Sunday expressed support for Babar Azam, saying that the under-fire Pakistan captain has had a short stint at the helm of affairs and deserves some more time.

Azam’s position as the skipper has been under threat after the home side’s loss to New Zealand, with speculation rife that he could be replaced — possibly by Shan Masood.

Speaking exclusively to Dawn.com on the sidelines of the International T20 league in the United Arab Emirates, Azharuddin said that Azam has been in charge of the national team for a mere year-and-a-half.

He also offered the elegant batter some advice.

“Babar Azam’s natural game is not slogging. If [someday] he can’t score runs as an opener, he can also play further down the batting lineup.”

Commenting on fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, the cricketer-turned-commentator said, “Pakistani fast bowlers are good but should pay more attention to their fitness.”

Earlier this week, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja also extended support to Babar, saying that he was doing a “good job”.

“Under the captaincy of Babar, Pakistan’s performance in white-ball formats remained good whereas in Test cricket more good work needs to be done for improvement,” Raja had added.