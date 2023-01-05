Low magnitude earthquake hits Lahore, other cities

LAHORE: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Lahore and other cities of Punjab province around 3:04pm (PST) on Wednesday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Muridke, Farooqabad, Gujranwala, Sharaqpur, Jaranwala and other areas of Punjab. The epicentre of the earthquake was 20km away from Sheikhupura, it said.

According to some of the Lahore residents, they heard a humming sound before the earthquake. However, no casualty was reported.

WEATHER: The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, and very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan on Wednesday.

It says dense fog is likely to occur in plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh, while frost is expected in Pothohar region during morning hours. M-2 motorway has been opened to the public as visibility improved after the fog receded.

According to the forecast for India-held Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2023