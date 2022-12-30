DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz chairs NSC meeting amid rising terror incidents

Sanaullah Khan Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 12:43pm

A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) — the principal decision-making forum on foreign policy and national security — began on Friday afternoon in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair as the country has seen a spate of terrorist attacks.

Senior civilian and military leaders were part of the meeting.

The decision to convene the meeting of the NSC was taken in a meeting between PM Shehbaz and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir on Thursday, according to a Dawn report.

The meeting between the two took place a day after the corps commanders’ conference at the General Headquarters where the surge in terrorism incidents dominated the agenda.

The military officials will brief the committee on the overall security situation in the country.

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups like the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Islamic State group, and Gul Bahadur Group executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

The incident at the Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa police’s Counter-Terrorism Dep­art­ment interrogation centre in Bannu and the botched suicide bombing attempt in Islamabad not only set off alarm bells in the power corridors but also left several countries worried about the security of their nationals.

The US, UK, Australia and Saudi Arabia have issued advisories, asking their nationals to restrict movements in Pakistan and avoid non-essential trips.

The other issue the NSC will deliberate upon, according to a source quoted by Dawn, is the rise in cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.

J
Dec 30, 2022 12:41pm
Well good thinking for the country PM Shahbaz Shariff. While Niazi is busy destablizing with his dhrnas, protest and leaving assemblies for the chair of PM!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Dec 30, 2022 12:42pm
Look Busy Do Nothing PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Dec 30, 2022 12:46pm
The whole game is about getting closer to scamming billions of tax payers money under the name of eliminating terrorism! Like they’ve been doing it for last 20 years!
Reply Recommend 0
krishb
Dec 30, 2022 01:00pm
big plan on your terror groups
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Dec 30, 2022 01:16pm
Too late. No decision will bear fruit now.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 30, 2022 01:20pm
Too little, too late. Why were they sleeping up till now?
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Dec 30, 2022 01:20pm
Looking at these two men ,the future looks very bleak,best way is to accept some of TTP's reasonable demands.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Dec 30, 2022 01:43pm
The meeting was attented just by him sitting across the desk from the Army COAS. No plans, no notes, no subordinates to device steps, no actionable items and no data to review.
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Dec 30, 2022 01:51pm
TTP agenda if good for Afghanistan, should be good enough for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Najeeb
Dec 30, 2022 01:55pm
@Aragon, what you are suggesting is a recipe for disaster
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Dec 30, 2022 01:58pm
@J, Good thinking of looting, plundering and scratching each other's back.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 30, 2022 01:58pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Question is -why didnt Pakistanis speak up before?
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 30, 2022 01:59pm
Meeting after Meeting - all chai and cup cakes Nothing to show up to now and Nothing can be expected.
Reply Recommend 0
Ikram
Dec 30, 2022 02:18pm
Surely they will seek help from United states in term of dollars to demolish terrorism they also says tha we ended the terrorism from the roots but how now ttp is rising again with ful power is this is not the drama for dollars
Reply Recommend 0

