DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2022

Three soldiers martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 07:30pm
<p>Three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in the Arawali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district on Thursday during a gunfight with terrorists. — Photo by ISPR</p>

Three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in the Arawali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district on Thursday during a gunfight with terrorists. — Photo by ISPR

Three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in the Arawali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district on Thursday during a gunfight with terrorists, according to a press release from the military’s media wing.

The statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyrs as 42-year-old Subedar Shuja Muhammad from Khairpur, 32-year-old Naik Muhammad Ramzan from Khuzdar, and 30-year-old Sepoy Abdul Rehman from Sukkur.

“On 29 December 22, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in the general area of Arawali, Kurram District. Own troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” the ISPR said.

“During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” it said, adding that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces.

The statement added that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing concluded.

Earlier this week, five Pakistan Army personnel were martyred in a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) during a clearance operation in Balochistan’s Kahan area.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the banned militant Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) group, the ISPR had said.

Pakistan is seeing an uptick in terrorist attacks across the country after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its months-long ceasefire with the government last month.

Recent weeks and months have seen a resurgence of militancy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the southern belt, and merged districts, with increasing intensity of attacks on law enforcement personnel.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (40)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hasnain Haque
Dec 29, 2022 07:32pm
Pakistan army has been determined to eliminate terrorism for last 30 years, any progress anytime soon?
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Dec 29, 2022 07:33pm
No provincial govt exists in KPK, all are busy in Zaman Park Lahore for Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
SlowTrack
Dec 29, 2022 07:34pm
Hub of terror
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Dec 29, 2022 07:35pm
The water has come under the rug!
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Dec 29, 2022 07:35pm
What you sow, so you reap !
Reply Recommend 0
Enlightened One
Dec 29, 2022 07:35pm
The living envy the dead. The true story of poor people.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 29, 2022 07:36pm
Does anyone really believe that the army can eliminate them?
Reply Recommend 0
Rinku
Dec 29, 2022 07:40pm
No one knows who is lying
Reply Recommend 0
AttiyaCanada
Dec 29, 2022 07:41pm
With economic challenges, Pakistan can’t afford a long engagement against TTP; they need to make hard decisions and crush Taliban as soon as possible without any political compromises.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 29, 2022 07:42pm
TTP Fighters ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ken Holland
Dec 29, 2022 07:48pm
IK and PTI needs to be capped in order to stop this mayhem. Save Pakistan by demolishing PTI and its affiliates!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Dec 29, 2022 07:49pm
Ttp got encourament from recent fawad speech
Reply Recommend 0
Krish
Dec 29, 2022 07:53pm
What you do to others they do to you
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Gafoor
Dec 29, 2022 07:58pm
Same story, everyday. Only location changes.
Reply Recommend 0
Goni
Dec 29, 2022 07:58pm
Mayhem
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 29, 2022 08:00pm
It is still heavy toll on our gallant forces' side It needs to be at least about 10 to 1 heavy on the terrorists' side.
Reply Recommend 0
Subrata Chowdhury
Dec 29, 2022 08:02pm
Blame India. Problem solved.
Reply Recommend 0
Ale La Bux
Dec 29, 2022 08:05pm
Follow the lead of India and eliminate these terrorists immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Sohaib Khan
Dec 29, 2022 08:07pm
Reap as you sow
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 29, 2022 08:07pm
Who created this menacing Taliban ?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 29, 2022 08:08pm
RIP soldiers. Unfortunately, you have paid the price of the ill management and poor decision of the upper tier.
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Dec 29, 2022 08:09pm
May they rest in jannah highest and their killers rest in jahanum. TTA is responsible for these deaths, don't forget who is on Indian payroll. We support innocent people of Afghanistan who are hostages under Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Dec 29, 2022 08:12pm
Chickens are coming home to roast.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Dec 29, 2022 08:12pm
What a sad situation where Muslims are fighting each other. Where are our religious scholars now to resolve this UN Islamic conflict?
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 29, 2022 08:18pm
@M. Saeed, Pakistan Military are ineffective against these rag tag Taliban. All that military equipment purchased from PRChina etc over the years and our personnel proving to be less then effective.
Reply Recommend 0
Muttaiyaal Bevarsi
Dec 29, 2022 08:19pm
Indian terrorists are all over, we are sitting ducks.
Reply Recommend 0
Rana Altaf
Dec 29, 2022 08:22pm
Fact Sheet.. Fawad Khan statements that imran Khan hand are not tanted with blood of afghan is not accurate. All Pakistan govt helped Afghan to get liberated from foreign. Due to this statements his own MNAs in Sawat are not safe and asking protection from Federation. So it means the killer TTP is not respecting imran Khan. Hence, Fawad Khan should take his word back and Imran Khan should tender apology from Nation.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Dec 29, 2022 08:25pm
Side effects of Pakistan foreign policy. Have an early election or send Blawal Zardari.Rana sanaullah,Shabaz sharif and Molana to the front.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Dec 29, 2022 08:25pm
Whenever I read such articles on soldiers losing lives, the text for "terrorists" is standard - "2 or 3 or 5 terrorists were killed and weapons / ammunition seized". Never have seen any photos of dead fighters or ammo.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 29, 2022 08:27pm
Tmow being Friday will hopefully not bring more casualties.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani
Dec 29, 2022 08:32pm
Snake in the backyards
Reply Recommend 0
Danald loo
Dec 29, 2022 08:32pm
Score : pak Army 2 Ghazi 3
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Dec 29, 2022 08:34pm
How come always low grade soldiers are dying?
Reply Recommend 0
Samrat
Dec 29, 2022 08:37pm
@M. Saeed, your force ain't that capable, that's why they ask maulvis and imams to negotiate peace with TTPs.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 29, 2022 08:40pm
@M. Saeed, What a nonsense logic you present, professional army shouldn't have any casualties or bare minimum the least.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Arshad
Dec 29, 2022 08:42pm
RIP......These martyrs Supreme sacrifices will surely bear fruit .
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Dec 29, 2022 08:53pm
I remember Gen Kyani saying way back in 2014 or 15 that terrorism has been wiped out of country and now only mopping up is under progress.
Reply Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Dec 29, 2022 08:53pm
You forgot to mention the number of terrorists that were killed. When will we hear some good news. We are sick and tired of hearing about our ‘army jawans’ deaths.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 29, 2022 08:53pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), Before you criticise, national security is the responsibility of the army and Federal Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Haresh
Dec 29, 2022 08:53pm
News very late. But surely will come, how many terrorists you have 7000 to 10000 ???
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undemocratic tendencies
Updated 29 Dec, 2022

Undemocratic tendencies

Pakistan needs extensive administrative realignment to emerge in one piece from the ongoing crisis.
Default concerns
29 Dec, 2022

Default concerns

FINANCE MINISTER Ishaq Dar has once again sought to quash speculation that Pakistan could default on its foreign ...
Senseless death
29 Dec, 2022

Senseless death

CONSIDERING the unrelenting crime wave that has engulfed Karachi, law enforcers are understandably under a lot of...
Toshakhana rules
28 Dec, 2022

Toshakhana rules

IT is telling of the general bankruptcy of our national etiquette that our leaders have soiled even the ...
Dollar outflow
Updated 28 Dec, 2022

Dollar outflow

There are no two opinions on the need to plug the illegitimate dollar flows from the country to Afghanistan.
Gwadar protests
28 Dec, 2022

Gwadar protests

EVENTS seem to be repeating themselves in Gwadar, as supporters of the Haq Do Tehreek , led by Jamaat-i-Islami’s...