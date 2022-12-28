DAWN.COM Logo

Army vows to ‘eliminate menace of terrorism’ without distinction

Dawn.com Published December 28, 2022 Updated December 28, 2022 09:16pm
<p>Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir presides over the 254th Corps Commander Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

<p>The 254th Corps Com­manders Conference held at the General Head­qua­rters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

The army’s top brass vowed on Wednesday to continue its fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate the menace as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

The resolve was expre­ssed at the 254th Corps Com­manders Conference held at the General Head­qua­rters in Rawalpindi. It was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

It is pertinent to mention that this was the first conference held after the new army chief assumed charge.

According to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations, a comprehensive review of the army’s professional and organisational matters was undertaken in the meeting, which took place from December 27 to December 28.

“It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per aspirations of the people of Pakistan,” the military’s media wing added.

The army’s reaffirmation comes in the wake of a recent uptick in terrorist attacks across the country after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its months-long ceasefire with the government.

The TTP and the Pakistan government had announced the ceasefire in June this year.

Recent weeks and months have seen a resurgence of militancy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the southern belt, and merged districts, with increasing intensity of attacks on law enforcement personnel.

Most recently, a policeman was martyred and at least six people — including four police officers and two civilians — were injured in a suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector last week. The attack was claimed by the TTP.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 28, 2022 09:07pm
Pak Army Zindabaad. Land of the four seasons and productive soil of the 230 million brave, bold, blazing and brilliant people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Paeendabaad.
Thullukar Muttal
Dec 28, 2022 09:09pm
Army has been vowing for 20 years without success. Only got worse.
Kiran
Dec 28, 2022 09:10pm
Joke of century
Skeptic 2
Dec 28, 2022 09:10pm
They have said the same thing for the past 30 years and have not kept their word. Nothing has changed even now.
dev
Dec 28, 2022 09:11pm
do it sincerely else future doomed for surely
Hwh
Dec 28, 2022 09:11pm
What will happen to the Kashmir then?
Fawaz
Dec 28, 2022 09:12pm
talk
Bewildered
Dec 28, 2022 09:12pm
Please do it without receiving dollars from the US.
Vishal
Dec 28, 2022 09:16pm
"Without Distinction" itself means there was a distinction earlier !! -- says it all
AW
Dec 28, 2022 09:20pm
Stop terrorizing thousand of citizens like Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Dec 28, 2022 09:21pm
Many Foreign Companies would start investing in Pakistan once the Terrorism is eliminated.
Ibrahim S
Dec 28, 2022 09:22pm
Mere lip service will not work . Let’s start with those people who abuse blasphemy. Break their back . You will see a decline in bombing . All mullah should give sermon and speeches approved by the government. They are the root cause of all such problem - now the question is , Do you have the will and desire to do it, do you have the courage of Kamal AtaTurk
Syed A. Mateen
Dec 28, 2022 09:22pm
Pakistanis are proud of our army and people of Pakistan back up the decision of the army chief Syed Asim Munir. Army should go upto the last terrorist of any terrorist group which have killed uncounted innocent people in the country. Once the terrorists are eliminated, the country will start prospering and a lot of foreign investment will inflow in the country as well as the local investment will be increased. The Pakistanis will pray for the success of Pakistan Army. Pakistan Army Zindabad.
Ravin
Dec 28, 2022 09:24pm
Joke of the century
RationalBabu
Dec 28, 2022 09:26pm
So what have they been waiting for all these years?
Saif Khan
Dec 28, 2022 09:26pm
Good, we are with our army.
SH
Dec 28, 2022 09:26pm
Please focus on the security of this country, and abstain from political engineering!
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 28, 2022 09:27pm
That should simultaneously include the elimination of ‘financial terrorism ‘ the domestic indigenous ‘economic hitmen ‘ must be dealt severely.
Ali Gohar
Dec 28, 2022 09:31pm
Apart from the new resolve what concrete plan of action has been devised to protect our valiant foot soldiers who are our first line of defence on the western border. Where is our air firepower and cobra helicopters etc.
NORI
Dec 28, 2022 09:32pm
Why do they need to meet every now and then to vow to fight terrorists ? Is "vowing to fight terrorists" the only agenda item ?
Fastrack
Dec 28, 2022 09:32pm
But you were celebrating when they came to power in Afghanistan?
Ghazala
Dec 28, 2022 09:34pm
Sir, We Pakistanis dam care about democracy. We gave Imran Khan a chance that he would make better the law and order situation, jobs opportunities, infrastructure in Pakistan. He did it but once again bringing these corrupt politicians back in play in Pakistan was a biggest mistake. Pakistanis understood democracy is not a solution for Pakistan. Please come forward and rule Pakistan and save Pakistanis and Pakistan from bankruptcy and terrorism. Pakistan zindabaad, Pakistan Army paindabaad.
Changez Khan
Dec 28, 2022 09:34pm
Well-done! Let's finish the Indian sponsored terrorists.
Toshakhana rules
28 Dec, 2022

Toshakhana rules

IT is telling of the general bankruptcy of our national etiquette that our leaders have soiled even the ...
Dollar outflow
Updated 28 Dec, 2022

Dollar outflow

There are no two opinions on the need to plug the illegitimate dollar flows from the country to Afghanistan.
Gwadar protests
28 Dec, 2022

Gwadar protests

EVENTS seem to be repeating themselves in Gwadar, as supporters of the Haq Do Tehreek , led by Jamaat-i-Islami’s...
Balochistan violence
27 Dec, 2022

Balochistan violence

The state needs to quickly address the emerging threat, lest Balochistan slip back into large-scale violence.
Covid-19 threat
27 Dec, 2022

Covid-19 threat

WITH the nation’s attention divided between unending political intrigues and the economy’s slow march to...
Soaring wheat flour cost
27 Dec, 2022

Soaring wheat flour cost

THE retail cost of wheat flour across the country has surged as never before, putting additional pressure on...