No let-up in fight against terror, army chief vows

Manzoor Ali Published December 7, 2022 Updated December 7, 2022 08:08am
KHYBER: Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir greets soldiers on the front line.—ISPR
PESHAWAR: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday reaffirmed the military’s resolve to continue fight against terrorism till the achievement of enduring peace and stability in the country.

The reaffirmation has came in the wake of a recent uptick in terrorist attacks across the merged areas and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan last Monday an­­nounced ending its months-long ceasefire with the government.

The TTP and the Pakistan government had announced the ceasefire in June this year.

Recent weeks and months have seen resurgence of militancy in Malakand, southern belt and merged districts, with increasing intensity of attacks on law enforcement personnel.

The military’s media wing said in a statement the COAS reaffirmed the resolve to curb terrorism during his maiden trip to the troops deployed along the Pak-Afghan border in the Tirah area of Khyber district. According to the statement, the army chief spent the day with forward troops deployed along Pak-Afghan border.

Gen Munir was brief by the field commander on operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of the western borders management regime.

Interacting with the officers and men, the COAS praised them for their high morale and operational readiness in the line of duty. He said the state’s writ has been established due to innumerable sacrifices by tribal people and security forces.

“Our fight against terrorism will continue with the support of the nation till we achieve enduring peace and stability,” he reiterated.

Gen Munir said defence of the motherland would be ensured at all costs and there would not be any space for the spoilers of peace. “No one will be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned gains of war against terror made thus far,” the COAS added.

Later, the army chief visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar and laid floral wreath to pay homage to Shahuada. He was also briefed on operational, training and other matters of the formation, including efforts to create secure environment for socio-economic development projects to uplift the newly merged districts.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat, Commander Peshawar Corps.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2022

