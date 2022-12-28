DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 28, 2022

Heavy fog disrupts air, rail and road travel

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 28, 2022 Updated December 28, 2022 07:48am
LAHORE: People head towards their destinations as thick fog engulfs the city during the evening.—APP
LAHORE: People head towards their destinations as thick fog engulfs the city during the evening.—APP

RAWALPINDI/KARACHI: Foggy weather conditions and poor visibility continued to disrupt air, railway and road traffic across the country on Tuesday as four inbound international flights were diverted to Islamabad from Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot, while several trains got delayed in reaching their destinations.

According to a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-248 from Dammam to Lahore, PK-224 from Dubai to Faisalabad, PK-716 from Madina to Lahore via Karachi and PK-244 from Dammam to Sialkot were diverted to Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) due to bad weather.

The spokesman said visibility at Multan airport was poor until 2:30pm and that at Allama Iqbal airport in Lahore until 4pm. He advised the passengers to check with their airlines for any updates before leaving for the airport. The passengers can visit www.caapakistan.com.pk or call 114, 0800 00114 and 111 222 114 for flight enquiries, he said.

Trains delayed

Due to heavy fog and haze in the cities up north, several trains were delayed in reaching Karachi on Tuesday. Pakistan Express reached Karachi at 3.10pm instead of 1.30pm, Pak Business Express, which was scheduled to arrive at 4pm reached 4.45pm, Khyber Mail reached at 11pm instead of 10.15pm and Sukkur Express reached at 12.15am instead of its scheduled time of 11.15pm.

Four flights diverted to Islamabad, several trains delayed, motorways closed for traffic

Pakistan Railways apologised to travellers for the delays and assured them that all other trains would reach Karachi on time.

Motorways closed

The thick fog badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities, adds PPI.

According to a motorway spokesperson, Motorway (M1) section from Peshawar Toll Plaza to Rashakai Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Lahore-Multan Motorway (M3) from Faizpur to Darkhana, M4 from Shershah to Abdul Hakim, M5 from Shershah to Hazirpir and M11 from Lahore to Sambrial have been closed for all kinds of traffic.

The motorway police asked the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They also urged the travellers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The people have been requested to avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog and low visibility also disrupted traffic at several places on the national highway.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Toshakhana rules
28 Dec, 2022

Toshakhana rules

IT is telling of the general bankruptcy of our national etiquette that our leaders have soiled even the ...
Dollar outflow
28 Dec, 2022

Dollar outflow

THERE has been a consistent, significant outflow of dollars from Pakistan to Afghanistan ever since the US froze the...
Gwadar protests
28 Dec, 2022

Gwadar protests

EVENTS seem to be repeating themselves in Gwadar, as supporters of the Haq Do Tehreek , led by Jamaat-i-Islami’s...
Balochistan violence
27 Dec, 2022

Balochistan violence

The state needs to quickly address the emerging threat, lest Balochistan slip back into large-scale violence.
Covid-19 threat
27 Dec, 2022

Covid-19 threat

WITH the nation’s attention divided between unending political intrigues and the economy’s slow march to...
Soaring wheat flour cost
27 Dec, 2022

Soaring wheat flour cost

THE retail cost of wheat flour across the country has surged as never before, putting additional pressure on...