India compels Pakistan to make difficult choices for survival: experts

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 09:27am
Speakers — Javed Jabbar (L), retired Gen Zubair Hayat (C) and dean of the Faculty of Aerospace and Strategic Studies Dr Adil Sultan address a conference organised by ISSI in Islamabad on Wednesday.
ISLAMABAD: Continuing existential challenges due to hostile neighbourhood compel Pakistan to make difficult choices for survival.

This was the crux of a discussion on the first day of Islamabad Conclave-2022 themed ‘75 Years of Independence: Achieving Comprehensive National Security’, which was hosted by Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee retired Gen Zubair Hayat, in his keynote speech, said the threat from India, which has been reluctant to accept Pakistan’s existence and posed challenges at variety of fronts and spectrums, had not diminished.

He recalled the statements by Indian leaders in which they mentioned the 1947 partition as “a historic wrong” and “distortion of history” and more recently warned of “moving north,” which was seen here as a “blatant threat”.

He further reminded that over the past five years there were “phantom and fake” surgical strikes claim, the 2019 Balakot incident – the first attack on the mainland, and the so-called “accidental” launch of missile into the country’s heartland.

Gen Hayat said a range of conflicts was imposed on Pakistan — full scale war to insurgencies and terrorism and more recently hybrid warfare. He noted that importantly the country was well defended against those challenges except for the 1971 East Pakistan debacle.

On 1971 tragedy, he echoed former Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa’s line, who in one of his parting speeches, had termed the defeat in East Pakistan as a political failure rather than a military fiasco.

“In military sense there was status quo and had there been not a direct foreign intervention by India, the insurgency too would have failed,” he maintained.

Dr Adil Sultan, Dean of the Faculty of Aerospace and Strategic Studies (FASS), Air University Islamabad, said the external environment required Pakistan to maintain robust nuclear and conventional capabilities, while remaining cognizant of the limited economic resources.

He said introduction of new technologies by India like ballistic missile defence systems, Anti Satellite weapons (ASAT), hypersonic missiles, Pakistan-specific MIRV missiles, and operationalising sea-based nuclear capability were straining the deterrence.

Mr Javed Jabbar, writer and politician, called for major political and economic reforms and controlling population growth.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2022

Charminar
Dec 08, 2022 09:34am
A bunch of ostriches with their heads permanently stuck in the sand.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadi
Dec 08, 2022 09:39am
Problem is not India, Problem is that Pak is unable to grow in other fields except population and defense. While India is growing in defense, technology, economy, sports, etc.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Dec 08, 2022 09:44am
Pakistan now is no longer a challenge. There is technology that can shut your nuclear detonation systems so you can’t even use them. Now even bomb would be useless. This is the age of technology.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Dec 08, 2022 09:47am
India will do what any great power will do. With a growing economy, india should continue to invest in defense and keep raising it proportionally to GDP. Next year India’s GDP will be $3.75T and 3% of it will be $100B. That is what India should spend to fend off the threat of China and Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Kalam
Dec 08, 2022 09:53am
When will these men spare the ordinary people of their self serving narrative, focus limited resources to provide better life chances for the youth?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 08, 2022 09:57am
Learn something from Ukraine, we do not need expensive equipment to defend the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Saj
Dec 08, 2022 09:59am
How long will Pakistan keep blaming India for all it's misfortunes?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Dec 08, 2022 10:07am
So now the blame for pak behaving badly also goes to India?? Lol
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Dec 08, 2022 10:07am
All indias fault. No fault of Pakistan, therefore it should continue to do whatever it is doing
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Ali
Dec 08, 2022 10:09am
Wow, these folks are still living in 1950s . Saying that India is an existential threat to Pakistan- wow. No wonder they have say this, to justify they DHA plots and pizza franchises . I really hope for the Pakistani common person stake, they wake up and stop this no-sense. Pakistan has no threats from India, everyone in this day and age of internet should know that.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Dec 08, 2022 10:19am
Pakistan suffers from a persecution complex.
Reply Recommend 0
PrasadDeccani
Dec 08, 2022 10:22am
Who are these people fooling? themselves?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Arshad
Dec 08, 2022 10:22am
India must invest in building WC's for 65%for its population,Must uplift the lot of 800miliion people living in abject Poverty,should paying off debt amounting to 2.7trillion dollars ,etc.Compared to China whose population is equal to that of India,Indian economy pales into insignificance.My Indian are well advised to draw comparison with China since it makes sense because of the size of their populations.
Reply Recommend 0
ABC
Dec 08, 2022 10:27am
What else can be expected from India which remains on a lookout as to how they can destabilize Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Free_JKGB
Dec 08, 2022 10:31am
Don't see no expert.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 08, 2022 10:31am
India, Bangladesh would NOT allow Pakistan to prosper economically.
Reply Recommend 0

