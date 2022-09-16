DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 16, 2022

Four reasons why Pakistan and India should make peace now

Abdul Sattar Abbasi Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 11:51am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in the Uzbek capital of Samarkand where he is attending the 22nd annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Other heads of the states are also there, as will be Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The shared presence of a Pakistani leader and an Indian leader at any summit is always linked to hopes that they could meet and the frigid relations between the two countries would improve.

While the Foreign Office has denied any plans for a meeting on the sidelines of the summit, its spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad did not rule out the possibility of a “brief courtesy meeting" between the two leaders.

And even though the chances of bilateral engagement seem remote at this point in time, the importance of peace between the two neighbouring countries cannot be understated.

Here, Dawn.com looks into why Islamabad and New Delhi should actively seek to resolve their mutual suspicion, not least because the neighbours share a 3,000-km border. Experts note that everything — including Kashmir — can be resolved if there is a will in both capitals.

Here are four reasons why the two countries should actively work towards a working relationship.

1. Food security

The most pressing issue for Pakistan right now is ensuring food security in the wake of devastating floods, which decimated agricultural crops.

A thaw in ties could lead to a resumption in trade. From a purely economic standpoint, it can provide the “quickest means of bridging a looming demand-supply shortfall in various kitchen commodities”.

A Dawn editorial notes: “In purely logistical terms, it makes sense for Pakistan to first tap its neighbours for its immediate needs before turning to global markets.

“Both the cost of shipment and the time taken for the goods to reach local markets will be much lower in case foodstuff is imported from India rather than anywhere else."

2. Increased connectivity

Connected to the previous point: South Asia is the world’s most populous region yet, it is also the least integrated, and has the largest number of poor people, according to an article by Musharraf-era foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri and former Atal Bihari Vajpayee aide Sudheendra Kulkarni.

He suggests that it can be a “region of prosperity for all by jointly implementing ambitious connectivity projects”, given that mutual mistrust is addressed.

He notes that this also means “India should not be suspicious of CPEC but see it as an opportunity which could lead to connectivity of the whole of South Asia, benefiting India as well”.

3. The risk of nuclear winter

Both are nuclear-equipped countries. Last year, a US Global Trends Report warned that India and Pakistan may “stumble into a large-scale war neither side wants”. An escalation brings with it the risk of a full-on nuclear exchange, which would be MAD (mutually assured destruction).

4. More matches, religious and cultural tourism

We all want to see more Pakistan-India cricket matches. Better ties would make such lucrative events more frequent. It would also make religious and cultural tourism easier, as well as visits for people who have family and friends on the other side of the border.

In the end, both sides owe it to their people to forge a peaceful path based on coexistence and friendship.

Pak India Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (32)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sheraz
Sep 16, 2022 12:02pm
Dear Dawn! India is doing very well without Pakistan. Pakistan must first sought out its huge political mess, learn to be a democratic country first, must respect the democratic norms first and only then it will be respected internationally. Pakistan must sought out its political and economic mess first if it wants to be respected in comity of nations.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Sep 16, 2022 12:03pm
It's foolish to think that Modi will ever make peace with Pakistan. His political survival depends on anti-Pakistan rhetoric.
Reply Recommend 0
Aimal
Sep 16, 2022 12:03pm
Very sensible article. Peace always bring good dividend for ordinary people. Jingoistic approach help only powerful people.
Reply Recommend 0
salmaehudi
Sep 16, 2022 12:08pm
Rejected
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 16, 2022 12:17pm
What you expect from the Hindus, an extremely narrow minded nation
Reply Recommend 0
KRIS Gray
Sep 16, 2022 12:20pm
Majority of Indians don't want anything to do with Pakistan. Just IGNORE Pakistan and move on.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 16, 2022 01:13pm
I support this but dont expect clown shebaz to do this. He is not upto the task
Reply Recommend 0
HigherUp
Sep 16, 2022 01:16pm
Very sorry.. not interested at this time.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Shaukat
Sep 16, 2022 01:17pm
A wise and sincere advice to our political and military authorities.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharatiya
Sep 16, 2022 02:24pm
One reason is saste timator...
Reply Recommend 0
Zkhan
Sep 16, 2022 02:24pm
All these benefits Pakistan. Why would India change status quo with Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Dinesh Arora
Sep 16, 2022 02:27pm
Only thing for this to happen, Pakistan has to leave its Stubbornness to see Indo-Pak relationship through the lens of Kashmir. It should consider it as solved or at least on back burner. This I know will not happen and as a result none of the above will happen!!!
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Sep 16, 2022 02:28pm
Instead of four reasons i can give one, Pakistan and India should make peace because Pakistan wants money, Aid and food. Nothing wrong in that though.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 16, 2022 02:30pm
The SCO meet would be a non-issue if nothing comes out of it to make the subcontinent a better place to live for the largest genetically bound humanity on earth!
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Agboatwala
Sep 16, 2022 02:31pm
I think there are more than four reasons. There are numerous reasons to live in peace with neighbors.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 16, 2022 02:33pm
One answer NO.
Reply Recommend 0
Ray
Sep 16, 2022 02:45pm
Great idea to con India in the CPEC a reason for your loan at 6 p.c interest rate to your masters. When at mess seek the exact help instead of selling old rotten ideas. Cricket & Pakistan offers no peaceful event, no thanks. Yes, India will sell you food , medicine & commodities if you stop fomenting terrorists and deliver the wanted terrorists, we swap as above. We can commence small and honest , the ball is in your court.
Reply Recommend 0
skp
Sep 16, 2022 02:48pm
@MJan, Wrong. Hope you remeber it was PM Modi who extended his genuine hand inviting PM Sharif and also being the guest in the marraige in Pakistan. It's a missed opportunity for Pakstan!
Reply Recommend 0
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Sep 16, 2022 04:02pm
Stopping talks and trade with India was a swing axe on own foot moment for Pakistan. No talks actually suits India when status quo remains, and no loss to India on trade absence. Now Pakistan having bitten own nose to spite face cannot get off the tiger even when desperate.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Sep 16, 2022 04:14pm
All 4 reasons have been given taking into consideration Pakistan's needs and perceptions. Why would India listen to us or deal with us if it has nothing to gain? Charity?
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Sep 16, 2022 04:17pm
Pakistan is a sinking ship. It is better to let it sink. It will stop creating ripples.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastforward
Sep 16, 2022 04:18pm
@Aimal, Yes, Military people
Reply Recommend 0
Ramka
Sep 16, 2022 04:27pm
Don't forget but ignore the Kashmir disputes for now....everything will be settled.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Sep 16, 2022 04:59pm
Why is dawn so keen to promote peace with our fascist neighbor? Pakistanis are not keen at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Sep 16, 2022 05:01pm
Enough is enough of Pakistan lies and backstabbing. India has seen over years of grudge and there is no need to talk to Pakistan at the moment. Pakistan may break up into 3 As said by former PM IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Rohit
Sep 16, 2022 05:06pm
@MJan, honestly Modi does not have any time to give attention to this matter
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Sep 16, 2022 05:42pm
I sat the opposite. This is the time to completely ignore Pakistan and let it perish.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir Zara
Sep 16, 2022 05:42pm
We tried multiple times in the last 75 years. Unless Kashmir is resolved, nothing else matters to either country. Convert the LOC into a border, and let's concentrate on improving our lots.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 16, 2022 05:42pm
Peace? What peace?
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Sep 16, 2022 05:43pm
India is at peace, because India has moved o and prosperity is the goal. Pakistan can be peaceful too if it gets over the ex wife / mistress mentality
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 16, 2022 05:44pm
Once you amputate a part of body you can't sow it back together anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
Vasu
Sep 16, 2022 05:45pm
Keep bringing the Nuclear winter and Pakistan has chance of growth.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No end to impunity
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

No end to impunity

Resorting to illegal methods and playing judge, jury and executioner cannot be countenanced.
Dangerous turn
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

Dangerous turn

It is an extremely dangerous escalation by the PML-N, which can expose Imran to grievous harm.
Women in peril
16 Sep, 2022

Women in peril

IT is highly likely that when the cumulative human cost caused by the floods is added up a few months down the line,...
Khan’s gamble
Updated 15 Sep, 2022

Khan’s gamble

It is extraordinary to see tenure extension being used so openly as a bargaining chip.
KP bombings
15 Sep, 2022

KP bombings

CLEARLY, the fiction that ‘all is well’ in KP — particularly in the province’s merged tribal districts, and...
Short-sighted move
15 Sep, 2022

Short-sighted move

THE prime minister and cabinet’s populist decision to reject a fresh proposal from the health ministry to raise...