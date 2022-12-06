DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 06, 2022

India denies Pakistan blind cricket team visas for T20 World Cup on ‘political grounds’: PBCC

Abdul Ghaffar Published December 6, 2022 Updated December 6, 2022 04:34pm

India has turned down the visas of the Pakistan blind cricket team for the ongoing T20 World Cup on “political grounds”, it emerged on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) said India had denied the team the visas for the tournament which is taking place in the neighbouring country from Dec 5 to 17.

“This unfortunate incident has left the Pakistan blind cricket team in the lurch,” the council said, pointing out that the country had been runners-up in 2012 and 2017.

The statement comes days after the Indian Express reported that the Pakistani team would soon be issued visas in order to participate in the competition. The report quoted Cricket Association for the Blind in India President Mahantesh GK as saying the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was working in this regard.

The official also expressed confidence that the team would receive their visas. According to the report, the two teams’ clash was scheduled for December 7 (tomorrow).

In the statement issued today, the PBCC highlighted that Pakistan had beaten current T20 world champion India five times consecutively during two tri-nation competitions in 2021 and 2022, winning both the events.

“It was highly likely that Pakistan and India would have locked horns in the final of [the] ongoing World Cup and considering the current form of [the] Green Shirts, Pakistan had high chances to win the World Cup,” the statement said.

The PBCC went on to say that as per the information available, the Indian MEA had denied the players clearance on “political grounds”.

“The PBCC strongly [condemns] this discriminating act of India as sports should be above regional politics […] Our counterpart Blind Cricket Association in India pleaded [with] their government for Pakistan’s clearance but nothing was heard.”

The statement added that the Indian government’s “hatred” of Pakistan had also violated the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“This discriminating act will have serious consequence[s] on global blind cricket as we at World Blind Cricket will take stern action against them and may not allow India to host future International events,” the statement said.

Pak India Ties
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Is there a plan?
Updated 06 Dec, 2022

Is there a plan?

The ball currently is in Imran's court, but it appears he is stumped as to what to do with it.
Riverfront concerns
06 Dec, 2022

Riverfront concerns

THE door-to-door drive being launched by a group of landowners to mobilise affected communities against what they...
Morality police out
06 Dec, 2022

Morality police out

FOR several months, Iran has been rocked by unprecedented protests, sparked by the death on Sept 16 of Mahsa Amini, ...
Extension legacy
Updated 05 Dec, 2022

Extension legacy

The practice of having individuals carry on well beyond their time is up.
Dodging accountability
05 Dec, 2022

Dodging accountability

A WARNING carried in these pages in August appears to have gone completely unheeded. Months ago, as the government...
Double standards
05 Dec, 2022

Double standards

IN a globalised world, if states fail to protect the human rights of their citizens, or worse, participate in ...