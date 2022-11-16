DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 16, 2022

Liftoff! Nasa launches mega Moon rocket, ushering new era of exploration

AFP Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 07:14pm
<p>Nasa’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from launch complex 39-B on the unmanned Artemis 1 mission to the moon at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, November 16. — Reuters</p>

Nasa’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from launch complex 39-B on the unmanned Artemis 1 mission to the moon at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, November 16. — Reuters

<p>Nasa’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from launch complex 39-B on the unmanned Artemis 1 mission to the moon, seen from Sebastian, Florida, US, November 16. — Reuters</p>

Nasa’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from launch complex 39-B on the unmanned Artemis 1 mission to the moon, seen from Sebastian, Florida, US, November 16. — Reuters

Nasa launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency’s new flagship programme, Artemis.

The 32-storey tall Space Launch System (SLS) blasted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 01:47am (0647 GMT), producing a record 8.8 million pounds (39 meganewtons) of thrust.

“What you have done today will inspire generations to come, thank you!” Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Nasa’s first female launch director, told cheering teammates.

Fixed to the rocket’s top was the uncrewed Orion spaceship that will orbit Earth’s nearest neighbour, in a test run for later flights that should see the first woman and first person of colour touch down on lunar soil by the mid-2020s.

About two hours after launch, Nasa said the spacecraft was on its trajectory to the Moon, and later released the first images taken of Earth receding behind the craft.

“Now we are going back to the Moon, not just for the sake of going to the Moon, but to learn how to live on the Moon in order to prepare to send humans all the way to Mars,” Nasa administrator Bill Nelson told a news conference after the launch.

“This is the next beginning, this is the Artemis generation,” added Nelson, who said he watched the launch from the roof of the rocket assembly building along with a group of astronauts.

America last sent astronauts to the Moon during the Apollo era, from 1969-1972. This time it hopes to build a sustained presence — including a lunar space station — to help prepare for an eventual mission to Mars in the 2030s.

There were nervous moments as teams worked to overcome technical issues that ate into the two-hour launch window, which opened at 1:04am.

First, engineers were forced to pause the flow of liquid hydrogen into the core stage on Tuesday night because of a valve leak, but a team sent to the launch pad resolved the issue after about an hour, by tightening loose bolts.

Later, the space agency reported that a radar site monitoring the rocket’s flight path was experiencing problems due to a faulty ethernet switch, which had to be replaced.

It was third time lucky for Nasa after two previous launch attempts were cancelled for technical reasons. The launch was also delayed due to weather setbacks including Hurricane Ian, which battered Florida in late September.

‘Extremely excited’

About 100,000 people were expected to have gathered along the coast to witness the historic event.

Todd Garland drove from Frankfurt, Kentucky to watch from Cocoa Beach.

Wearing an Artemis T-shirt, the 55-year-old told AFP tearfully: “This has been an experience I’ve looked forward to all my life.

“My first memory is my mother waking me up at two years old to watch the Moon landing and I’ve always wanted to see a launch ever since, and now I have.”

Kerry Warner, 59, a grandmother and semi-retired educator who lives in Florida, added the launch was “part of America and what America is all about.”

Far side of the Moon

The Orion crew capsule was lifted by two boosters and four powerful engines under the core stage, which detached after just a few minutes.

A final push from the upper stage set the capsule on its way to the Moon, though it will take several days to reach its destination.

The upper stage will meanwhile release 10 CubeSats to carry out science experiments, including one that will unfurl a sail powered by sunlight and perform asteroid reconnaissance work.

Rather than landing on the Moon, Orion will assume a distant orbit, venturing 64,000 kilometres beyond the far side — further than any other habitable spacecraft so far.

Finally, the spaceship will embark on the return leg of its journey. When passing through the atmosphere, the capsule’s heat shield will need to withstand a temperature half as hot as the Sun’s surface.

Though Orion isn’t carrying humans this time, it has three sensor-equipped dummies on board to help gather safety data for future crew members.

The mission will last 25-and-a-half days, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on December 11.

Nasa is banking on a successful mission after developing the SLS rocket for more than a decade.

It will have invested more than $90 billion in its new lunar programme by the end of 2025, according to a public audit.

Artemis 2 will involve a flyby of the Moon with astronauts in 2024, while Artemis 3 will see boots on lunar soil, no sooner than 2025.

Nasa hopes to settle into a yearly launch schedule that will include international partners from Japan, Canada and Europe.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Jittery markets
16 Nov, 2022

Jittery markets

STATE BANK governor Jameel Ahmad’s assertion that the country has enough dollars to meet its foreign debt...
Joyless lens
Updated 16 Nov, 2022

Joyless lens

Ban on Joyland a shameful instance of kowtowing to pressure group that has arrogated to itself role of policing nation’s morality.
Hibatullah’s edicts
16 Nov, 2022

Hibatullah’s edicts

HOPES that the Afghan Taliban would this time around run a more open country have largely been dashed after the...
Presidential interest
15 Nov, 2022

Presidential interest

It is best that President Alvi is actively looking for solutions rather than leaving politics to Imran and the Sharifs alone.
A test case
15 Nov, 2022

A test case

THE trial of Rao Anwar for the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud is a test case. It will determine whether the criminal...
Mental health dilemma
15 Nov, 2022

Mental health dilemma

THE findings of a recent study concerning the high prevalence of suicide cases in Gilgit-Baltistan present a ...