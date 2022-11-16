Firing on police mobile patrol in Lakki Marwat kills 6: state media

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan sought a report from the provincial police chief after a police mobile patrol came under gunfire in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday morning.

State-run Radio Pakistan has reported that six police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector and the driver, have been killed in what it described as a terror attack.

Dawn.com has reached out to KP police for details.

In a statement, CM Mahmood Khan said the incident was “very unfortunate” and the “sacrifice of the martyrs will not be in vain”.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the incident. In a statement, he said “terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan and every possible step will be taken to safeguard the country”.

Paying tribute to the slain policemen, he said the “whole nation salutes the sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland”.

He urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately announce Shuhada package for the martyred police personnel.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Durrani condemned the attack. They “also urged Govt. to act against terrorist with full force,” according to a statement tweeted by the National Assembly.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.