Firing on police mobile patrol in Lakki Marwat kills 6: state media

Zahid Imdad | Dawn.com Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 11:13am
<p>Police personnel stand outside the hospital where martyrs’ bodies were taken after a police mobile patrol came under attack in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday morning. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan sought a report from the provincial police chief after a police mobile patrol came under gunfire in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday morning.

State-run Radio Pakistan has reported that six police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector and the driver, have been killed in what it described as a terror attack.

Dawn.com has reached out to KP police for details.

In a statement, CM Mahmood Khan said the incident was “very unfortunate” and the “sacrifice of the martyrs will not be in vain”.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the incident. In a statement, he said “terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan and every possible step will be taken to safeguard the country”.

Paying tribute to the slain policemen, he said the “whole nation salutes the sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland”.

He urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately announce Shuhada package for the martyred police personnel.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Durrani condemned the attack. They “also urged Govt. to act against terrorist with full force,” according to a statement tweeted by the National Assembly.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments (8)
ABC
Nov 16, 2022 11:21am
It is very sad incident and KP should have been chasing the perpetrators (wherever they may be hiding)and should bring them to justice otherwise the killers will continue attacking Police.
Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 16, 2022 11:22am
Very unfortunate. Meanwhile the elites of KP police are busy protecting zaman Park.
Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Nov 16, 2022 11:23am
A country without the writ of state.
Recommend 0
Jan Jan
Nov 16, 2022 11:29am
Common citizens are fed up from police, the police have made lives of common citizens miserable
Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Nov 16, 2022 11:32am
Definitely looks fishy and Indian angle should be investigated
Recommend 0
nasser
Nov 16, 2022 11:34am
'sacrifice of the martyrs will not be in vain”. Mahmud, the wrecker in chief of KP
Recommend 0
Let sanity prevail
Nov 16, 2022 11:35am
Niazi, plz pay at least some attention to the people who were fool enough to fall for your lies and selected you. Take this seriously. The security issue in KP has been completely ignored since your favourite taliban returned to rule Afghanistan
Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 16, 2022 11:38am
@Ghaznavi, yes just blame India. Problem solved.
Recommend 0

