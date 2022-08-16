DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 17, 2022

2 police officers on polio security martyred by firing in KP’s Tank

Dawn.com | APP | Sirajuddin Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 08:59pm
<p>A picture of police constables Nisar and Pir Rehman who were martyred in an attack in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. — KP Police Twitter</p>

Two police officers providing security to polio workers were martyred on Tuesday by firing from “unknown terrorists”, according to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The police tweeted that the incident, in which constables Nisar and Pir Rehman were martyred, took place within the precincts of Gomal police station in Kachagraha.

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the attack. Expressing “deep grief and sorrow” over the incident, the president said the sacrifices of security personnel and health workers during the national polio drive would not go in vain.

“The elements carrying out such abhorrent attacks are the enemies of the future of the country’s children,” he said while paying tribute to the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies.

The president expressed the resolve to completely eliminate polio in Pakistan with joint efforts.

According to Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the incident and paid tribute to the martyrs.

He said the assailants wanted to make the nation’s children disabled.

“Police force has been rendering unmatched sacrifices against terrorism,” the report quoted the prime minister as saying, adding that he expressed the commitment to eliminate the “menace of terrorism”.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif condemned the incident as well and said the chief minister had taken its notice.

“Police personnel sacrificed their lives for the future of the nation’s children. The provincial government will bring to justice the miscreants involved in the incident,” he said, adding that every possible step would be taken to help the martyrs’ families.

A polio vaccination campaign began in six high-risk districts of the province on Monday.

In April, Pakistan reported the first case of polio in 15 months.

Since then 14 polio more cases have been reported — all from the same district of North Waziristan where many villagers are against vaccines.

The United States reported its first case of polio in almost a decade in July, while Britain said last week that around one million children in London will be offered a booster vaccine after the virus was detected in sewage samples.

Additional input from AFP.

Javed
Aug 16, 2022 09:12pm
How cheap is the blood of my people.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Aug 16, 2022 09:14pm
RIP No one will be brought to justice in the land of the blind!
Reply Recommend 0
IK willbeback
Aug 16, 2022 09:18pm
If this continues then Polio will never go away from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Aug 16, 2022 09:21pm
Sad. More so as they were on polio protection duty
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Aug 16, 2022 09:36pm
The Clergy must react to save the innocent lives..!
Reply Recommend 0
Tahmad
Aug 16, 2022 09:39pm
So sad, RIP, I suggest instead of going door to door let’s all polio worker’s and security staff get in military bus or truck and proceeds to ground of each town and have all parents bring their child for polio shots, Remember…Safety of everyone is first.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 16, 2022 09:41pm
... Those involved will be brought to justice. - Maybe.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 16, 2022 09:48pm
Happens only in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Aug 16, 2022 09:50pm
TTP.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmadzai
Aug 16, 2022 09:50pm
So sad. RIP from Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Emu
Aug 16, 2022 09:52pm
True hero both of them, the nation salutes you.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Aug 16, 2022 10:04pm
The only country where polio workers are targeted.
Reply Recommend 0
Suba
Aug 16, 2022 10:08pm
Moderate country
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Aug 16, 2022 10:56pm
TTP rises again.
Reply Recommend 0

