Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's visit to Pakistan postponed: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published November 12, 2022 Updated November 12, 2022 07:33pm
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — Photo courtesy CBS News/File

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan has been postponed, the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Saturday.

FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the development to Dawn.com, adding that the new date of his visit would be announced soon.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the crown prince would soon be visiting Pakistan and that he had expressed willingness to support development projects in the country, including an anno­uncement for a $10 billion investment for est­a­blishing an oil refinery.

The premier’s remarks had come days after he concluded a three-day trip to the kingdom during which the two leaders resolved to upgrade bilateral ties and fraternal bonds.

“He (crown prince) was ready to do anything for [the betterment of] people of Pakistan,” the prime minister had said.

“I want all of you to welcome him warmly because he comes from a brotherly country,” PM Shehbaz had said on Salman’s arrival.

The crown prince had last visited Pakistan in February 2019 during the term of former prime minister Imran Khan.

During his visit, the inaugural session of the Saudi-Pak Supreme Coordination Council was held. The council was formed to put in place a high-level institutional mechanism to fast-track decisions in key areas of bilateral cooperation, and for close monitoring of their implementation.

Under the council, a steering committee and joint working groups were set up at ministerial and senior officials levels to develop frameworks of cooperation in specific projects and submit recommendations to the respective ministers.

Various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements were also signed for investment cooperation during the crown prince’s visit.

Asma
Nov 12, 2022 07:18pm
Good... Please meet our next PM Ik not the boot polish
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Nov 12, 2022 07:23pm
He will come after the coronation of the new Emperor of Pakistan on 29th November.
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
Nov 12, 2022 07:24pm
Good ... and hope he doesn't come. These guys first incite you for parking illegal money in their countries and later upon western countries push they relegate Pakistan. Prime example is before IK era this shameful ioc (led by Saudia) never issued a statement in favour of Kashmir. They have touts like Fazl JUIF within our power corridors, who keep growing disturbance in country. In last 60 years none of Kashmir committee head uttered a word against Indian atrocities in Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Nov 12, 2022 07:25pm
No point coming and meeting Sharifs they are going to dissappear to London next year. And if you give any money that's going to London too
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 12, 2022 07:30pm
An indicator all is not well in Pakistan politics. Fight politically without harming country. Pakistan is not ruled by mercanaries/ foreign nation. It is ruled by Pakistanis. Your opinion can differ with others regarding corruption and honesty of any one.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan baba
Nov 12, 2022 07:30pm
That's a great news! Saudi's should stay out of Pakistan for good
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 12, 2022 07:32pm
Who will come after attempt on Ik life. In their eyes, you cant protect your respected and popular ex PM, how will you protect foreign leaders.
Reply Recommend 0
India
Nov 12, 2022 07:33pm
IK can drive him to PMs office as a driver this time.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 12, 2022 07:33pm
As expected.
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Nov 12, 2022 07:33pm
No one trusts the present govt and neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Nov 12, 2022 07:34pm
Showbaz should add good quality imported leather polish to his kit for polishing expensive chappals. Cherry blossom for boots may not work well.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Ahmed
Nov 12, 2022 07:34pm
One purpose of long march is achieved. Congratulations Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Nov 12, 2022 07:36pm
Our corrupt establishment is deliberately destroying Pakistan and its reputation around the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Kash
Nov 12, 2022 07:36pm
MBS is Indian agent and will destabilise Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Nov 12, 2022 07:36pm
Very sad. Pakistan is sliding down day be day and out corrupt elite is busy is holding power.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©/Fastrack/Dr. Gonorrhea/Zak
Nov 12, 2022 07:37pm
Eventually all Pakistani thugs get out.
Reply Recommend 0
Polaris
Nov 12, 2022 07:39pm
A wise decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Hitendra
Nov 12, 2022 07:40pm
Unlike your leaders.... He won't do any meaningless visits just to fool his own people
Reply Recommend 0
Hitendra
Nov 12, 2022 07:41pm
Unlike your leaders.... He won't do any meaningless visits just to fool his own people
Reply Recommend 0
Hitendra
Nov 12, 2022 07:41pm
Unlike your leaders.... He won't do any meaningless visits just to fool his own people
Reply Recommend 0
Adil
Nov 12, 2022 07:42pm
We love Erdogan and Iran. This prince should be in jail for the murder of Kashoggi !!
Reply Recommend 0
ABC
Nov 12, 2022 07:44pm
The visit of Saudi Prince is postponed and not cancelled ,therefore no one should make speculations or have some doubts about it because he will definitely come to Pakistan at appropriate time.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Nov 12, 2022 07:46pm
Thanks to pti for political instability.
Reply Recommend 0
AttiyaCanada
Nov 12, 2022 07:46pm
@Hitendra, It seems he is craving for tea, so will visit chai wala!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 12, 2022 07:49pm
He can stay in his kingdom, just send money
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Nov 12, 2022 07:50pm
@Kash, Really? Is India so powerful that it can even have MBS as its agent? Wow! Any idea which other world leaders are Indian agents?
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Nov 12, 2022 07:55pm
Father of the nation not coming
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Nov 12, 2022 07:57pm
Niazi, purpose achieved !!
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Tahir
Nov 12, 2022 07:58pm
No one wants to meet these crooks. Waiting for IK to return and then he’ll visit. Not one international leader has visited Pakistan since these crooks took over.
Reply Recommend 0
g.khan
Nov 12, 2022 08:03pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, IK disturbance just like china president on previous DARNA .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Nov 12, 2022 08:04pm
Who cares!
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Ahmed
Nov 12, 2022 08:04pm
The fate of Pakistan has been decided by the world powers and their puppets are acting upon their advices.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Nov 12, 2022 08:06pm
Something very important is in the offing. The crown prince will surely visit Pakistan provided a strong and stable government is in place. That will provide a promised guarantee regarding the money he is intending to invest in the country. The current regime is too weak and a lot infamous in the international arena in terms of it's past mismanagement of the precious FDI and now no one is expecting them to do my thing hopeful to attract any meaningful investment in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 12, 2022 08:07pm
Thank you, Imran Khan, for doing this for Pakistan. When the Chinese President's visit was planned for 2014, you took the same action. All of our friends will flee because of your dangerous politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaweed
Nov 12, 2022 08:07pm
Thank you Saudis. You made a sensible decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Nov 12, 2022 08:07pm
Saudi never said MBS is visiting. It is our attempt to always ask equal treatment with India is annoying Saudi. Our FO should focus on more positive initiatives than microticking India.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Nov 12, 2022 08:08pm
Alas, our poor people will live and die in miserable conditions and the corrupt elite will enjoy looted money outside of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 12, 2022 08:12pm
Various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements were signed by the then PM Imran Khan with Saudi Crown prince in 2019 for Saudi investment cooperation but then, the whole plan fizzled out due to the various u-turns by Imran and disappointing the Crown Prince with his non serious attitude.
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Nov 12, 2022 08:12pm
Something is not right in the country and deeply not right; thanks to IK
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Nov 12, 2022 08:15pm
Prince cancelled visit for personal reasons and he may go Pakistan later on
Reply Recommend 0
DK Boss
Nov 12, 2022 08:15pm
MBS is waitng for his driver to get better, so that when he arrives hus chauffeur can drive him around.
Reply Recommend 0
DK Boss
Nov 12, 2022 08:16pm
Who will be next to cancel their trips to pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali nayyar
Nov 12, 2022 08:17pm
Poor neutrals and their deplorable beggars
Reply Recommend 0

