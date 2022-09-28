DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 28, 2022

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman named Saudi PM

Reuters Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 08:17am

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was named the country’s prime minister on Tuesday.

King Salman also ordered a cabinet reshuffle, naming his son Khalid Bin Salman, the former deputy defence minister, as the new defence minister.

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman stays as energy minister under a new cabinet, to be headed by the crown prince, according to a royal decree.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, Finance Minister Moham­med al Jadaanand and Investment Minister Khalid al Falih kept their positions in the new cabinet.

Prince Mohammed, who turned 37 last month, has been first in line to succeed his father as king since 2017.

Saudi Arabia has for years sought to quell speculation over the health of the 86-year-old king, who has ruled the world’s top oil exporter since 2015.

In 2017, it dismissed reports and mounting speculation that the king was planning to abdicate in favour of Prince Mohammed.

Sweeping changes

Prince Mohammed became defence minister in 2015, a key step in a swift consolidation of power.

In that role he has overseen Saudi Arabia’s military activities in Yemen, where Riyadh leads a coalition backing the internationally recognised government in its fight against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

He has also become the public face of a sweeping reform agenda known as Vision 2030.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Sep 28, 2022 08:19am
It is all family matters in SA. This like Bilawal becoming FM. No experience is needed.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Sep 28, 2022 08:23am
Bad news for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hamad Raza,D I Khan.
Sep 28, 2022 08:35am
A move on annocracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Sep 28, 2022 08:40am
If he is going to be a King why need to also become PM? Unless he is thinking of changing to a Republic of Saudi Arabia??
Reply Recommend 0
Fastcracker
Sep 28, 2022 09:05am
He will not forgive our debts.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The whole truth
28 Sep, 2022

The whole truth

THE war on truth has never been more relentless than it is today. Authoritarianism is on the rise and purveyors of...
Real-world trolls
Updated 28 Sep, 2022

Real-world trolls

It's reprehensible how PTI supporters now seem convinced that politicians from opposing camps aren't entitled to basic dignity.
Islamabad wildlife
28 Sep, 2022

Islamabad wildlife

PRESERVING biodiversity is low on the list of priorities of both state and society. However, successful attempts at...
Noon leaks
Updated 27 Sep, 2022

Noon leaks

PMO audio leaks are a national security emergency that ought to be investigated at the highest level.
Cipher probe offer
27 Sep, 2022

Cipher probe offer

CONSIDERING the toxic political polarisation in the country, former prime minister Imran Khan’s suggestion that ...
Delaying Doha plans
27 Sep, 2022

Delaying Doha plans

WHEN Doha announced its intention to spend $3bn in different commercial and investment sectors of Pakistan around a...