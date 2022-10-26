DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz, Saudi crown prince agree to enhance bilateral ties to 'new heights'

Dawn.com Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 09:58am
<p>Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is received by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. — Photo courtesy: PMO</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud have agreed to upgrade and enhance bilateral ties and fraternal bonds between the two countries to “new heights”.

The two held a bilateral meeting in Riyadh during which they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz described the meeting as “excellent”.

“We agreed to upgrade and enhance bilateral ties and fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to new heights in line with the requirements of [the] changing world. I told [the crown prince] people of Pakistan are eagerly looking forward to his visit,” he said.

According to Radio Pakistan, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the fraternal bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The premier thanked the Saudi leadership for extending assistance to Pakistan during the recent devastating floods, particularly for establishing the air bridge between Riyadh and Islamabad to provide relief goods in flood-affected areas, the report said.

For his part, the Saudi crown prince termed the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia very important for the two countries as well as for the region and the world, the report added.

Later, the premier and his accompanying delegation performed Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque. PM Shehbaz “prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan as well as Muslim ummah,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan said.

PM Shehbaz landed in Riyadh on Monday where he was received by Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud at the airport. The premier is accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other officials.

He also addressed the Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh on Monday, saying that Pakistan was “ripe for market innovation” and the country was ready to reach out to potential investors for the future of its upcoming generations.

Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hyra
Oct 26, 2022 10:10am
Wasting resources and tax payers money all the time. Just to settle his business further. May we get rid of them soon
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Oct 26, 2022 10:13am
Any Cash?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Maleria
Oct 26, 2022 10:17am
what can we offer in an investment summit? More loan applications?
Reply Recommend 0
ABC .
Oct 26, 2022 10:17am
Hope that the brotherly relations between the two countries will strengthen more in the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Oct 26, 2022 10:29am
No gifts please, he already super rich
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Oct 26, 2022 10:38am
Pakistan is a developing country and need to restore the relations once ruined with the self centered IK. Good to see trust being restored for the benefit of Pakistan. Still people think IK is saint whilst downing all macro indicators from economy, ratings, corruption perception index and so on.
Reply Recommend 0
Dementia friendly
Oct 26, 2022 10:42am
How much is he begging for?
Reply Recommend 0
Dementia friendly
Oct 26, 2022 10:43am
Nation is waiting for him to bring his criminal absconding brother back to complete his sentence!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 26, 2022 10:59am
Let's get to the crux. Did you get any new loans from Saudi Arabia?
Reply Recommend 0
Mehboob
Oct 26, 2022 11:04am
@Qbmx, yes he is there for asking cash only. No dignity left
Reply Recommend 0
HumaN
Oct 26, 2022 11:04am
New loan heights
Reply Recommend 0
HumaN
Oct 26, 2022 11:04am
Bring it on ... That means we get more loans! Yay
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 26, 2022 11:07am
@Qbmx, Bad news for India, OIC back on track. ouch!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali.Z.A
Oct 26, 2022 11:13am
‘New heights of servitude’ you mean?
Reply Recommend 0

