Pakistan women rout Ireland to take ODI series

LAHORE: Opener Sidra Ameen crafted yet another match-winning knock to help Pakistan women’s team outplay Ireland by nine wickets in the second One-day International of their three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The resounding win gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series which is also part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Captain Bismah joined Sidra at the crease and both batters never allowed Ireland bowlers to settle. Sidra — who scored an unbeaten 176 in the series opener, returned undefeated on 91 off 93 balls, which included 12 fours. Bismah scored a 70-ball 69 studded with 10 fours.

After recording a comprehensive 128-run win in the series opener at the same venue on Friday, Sidra and Bismah Maroof’s unbeaten half-centuries inspired Pakistan to a big win.

Sidra and Bismah’s batting heroics were well supported by spinners Nashra Sundhu and Ghulam Fatima — both grabbing three wickets each. Chasing 195, Sidra and her opening partner Muneeba Ali provided Pakistan with a 59-run start. Muneeba scored a 33-ball 27 featuring two fours and fell to Eimear Richardson in the 12th over.

The pair added 136 runs for the second wicket to steer Pakistan to victory in the 33rd over.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Ireland posted a modest 194 before being dismissed in 47.2 overs. Fast bowler Fatima Sana took the first wicket on the second ball of the match, dismissing Leah Paul for no score. Gaby Lewis was next to return back to the hut (4) courtesy fine fielding by Aliya Riaz whose direct hit made it 27-2 in the seventh over.

That the tourists managed to score 194 despite losing wickets at regular intervals was largely because of the 59-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Wicket-keeper/batter Mary Waldron (35 off 57 balls, three fours) and Arlene Kelly (34, 45 balls, two fours).

For Pakistan, Ghulam Fatima (3-32), Nashra (3-41) and Fatima Sana (2-26, 8.2 overs) were the main wicket-takers.

The teams play the third and final ODI at the same venue on Wednesday.

Summarised scores:

IRELAND 194 in 47.2 overs (Mary Waldron 35, Arlene Kelly 34; Ghulam Fatima 3-32, Nashra Sundhu 3-41, Fatima Sana 2-26); PAKISTAN 195-1 in 32.4 overs (Sidra Amin 91 not out Bismah Maroof 69 not out).

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2022