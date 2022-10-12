Ireland women’s cricket team to tour Pakistan in November for ICC Women’s Championship fixtures

Ireland women’s cricket team will be travelling to Pakistan for the first time in November for three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures, followed by three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday.

A press release issued by the PCB said all six matches would be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Ireland will be the fourth international cricket team to visit Pakistan in 2022 after Australia, West Indies and England men’s sides toured earlier this year.

Tour schedule

October 29: Ireland team arrives in Lahore

October 31-November 3: Training

November 4:First ODI

November 6: Second ODI

November 9:Third ODI

November 12: First T20I

November 14: Second T20I

November 16: Third T20I

The visitors will arrive in Lahore on October 29 and have four days of practice in the lead-up to the One-Day International (ODI) series, it added.

“This will be Ireland and Pakistan’s second successive series in the ICC Women’s Championship,” the press release said, adding that while Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in Karachi in June, Ireland lost all three matches to South Africa in Dublin in June.

Speaking about the scheduled tour, head of women’s cricket Tania Mallick said, “We had a great experience of hosting Sri Lanka earlier this year in Karachi and are now excited to host Ireland here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“This is just a beginning of a new era in women’s cricket, after hosting Ireland we are looking forward to organising women’s league soon.”

She added, “We want fans to come to the ground and support women’s cricket for what promises to be exciting six days of cricket in Lahore.”

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof had similar views, with the PCB statement quoting her as saying: “We are all up for an exciting series against Ireland. The series will help us in attracting new fans to the women’s game. The series will provide an opportunity for young cricketers to upskill themselves as per the demands of international cricket.

“We are eager to perform in front of our home crowd and win crucial ICC Women’s Championship points as qualifying directly for the next ODI World Cup is one of our main targets.”

According to the press release, the ODIs and T20Is will begin at 10am and the toss will take place at 9:30am.

The press release also mentioned that England men’s side would tour Pakistan in late November for the December Tests, while New Zealand men’s side was due in the country the third week of December for two Tests and three ODIs, with the series opener to be played in Karachi from December 27-31.