MPA Khurram Sohail Leghari retracts announcement of quitting PTI

Malik Tahseen Raza Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 09:20am
PTI MPA Khurram Sohail Leghari is pictured with party chief Imran Khan. — Photo via Twitter
MUZAFFARGARH: PTI MPA Khurram Sohail Leghari retracts his announcement of quitting the party.

In a television programme, he claimed that he, along with six other MPAs from Muzaffargarh, had quit the PTI. But on Friday, when the PTI workers were ready to travel to Lahore, the MPA from Jatoi said he would be part of the long march. He said in a video message that he was with the PTI.

His father Channu Khan Leghari, head of the Legharis’ Jatoi Group, dissociated himself from Khurram’s earlier announcement.

Earlier, the other MPAs had disowned his statement about quitting the party. Provincial Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan, MPAs Abdul Hayi Dasti, Alamdar Qureshi, Aun Hameed Dogar and Moazzam Ali Khan announced their participation in the Azadi March.

Mr Khan said he stood with the PTI chairman and condemned the statement of Khurram Leghari. Mr Dasti said the statement regarding six MPAs’ deserting the party was not true. He said all of them were with the PTI and all support for Imran Khan’s narrative.

Aun Hameed Dogar said no person was willing to leave the party and Moazzam Ali Jatoi also confirmed his participation in the long march.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2022

