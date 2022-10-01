DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 01, 2022

One soldier martyred in cross-border attack in Kurram: ISPR

Bureau Report Published October 1, 2022 Updated October 1, 2022 08:16am

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Kurram tribal district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The terrorists opened fire on troops from inside Afghanistan on Thursday at Kharlachi border crossing, around 15km southwest of Parachinar, according to a statement by ISPR.

Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and inflicted heavy casualties on terrorists, according to intelligence reports.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal, 27, from Chiniot embraced martyrdom.

The statement condemned the use of Afghan soil for terror activities, adding that Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to not allow their land for such attacks in future.

“Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

This was the second attack on security forces from the Afghan side in Kharlachi area in the month of September.

Earlier, on September 12, three soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with Afghan Taliban militia.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Untruths and politics
Updated 01 Oct, 2022

Untruths and politics

It would arguably be in the national interest for the Supreme Court to take up the cipher and settle the matter.
Farmers’ protest
01 Oct, 2022

Farmers’ protest

SEVERAL hundred farmers have converged on Islamabad for the last three days to protest against the soaring costs of...
Dasht-i-Barchi bombing
01 Oct, 2022

Dasht-i-Barchi bombing

ON Friday morning, Kabul’s Dasht-i-Barchi neighbourhood was rocked by a terrorist attack targeting an educational...
Avenfield relief
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Avenfield relief

Accountability cannot continue to be treated like a revolving door in which politicians can be shoved in or pulled out on a whim.
Dar’s plans
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Dar’s plans

For starters, the country doesn’t have spare dollars to burn.
Another targeted attack
30 Sep, 2022

Another targeted attack

WEDNESDAY’S deadly attack on three Chinese-origin individuals in Karachi’s Saddar area demonstrates the threat...