One soldier martyred in cross-border attack in Kurram: ISPR

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Kurram tribal district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The terrorists opened fire on troops from inside Afghanistan on Thursday at Kharlachi border crossing, around 15km southwest of Parachinar, according to a statement by ISPR.

Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and inflicted heavy casualties on terrorists, according to intelligence reports.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal, 27, from Chiniot embraced martyrdom.

The statement condemned the use of Afghan soil for terror activities, adding that Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to not allow their land for such attacks in future.

“Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

This was the second attack on security forces from the Afghan side in Kharlachi area in the month of September.

Earlier, on September 12, three soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with Afghan Taliban militia.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2022