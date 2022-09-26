Two soldiers martyred in gunfight with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in South Waziristan district’s Azam Warsak area on Monday during a gunfight with terrorists, according to a press release from the military’s media wing.

The statement issued from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyrs as 29-year-old Naik Rasheed from Tank and 22-year-old Sepoy Rasool Badhshah from Lower Dir.

“On 26 September 2022, terrorists fired at a military post in general area Azam Warsak, South Waziristan district,” the ISPR said. “Pakistan Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.”

Resultantly, a terrorist actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of citizens was killed, the statement read, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from him.

Clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

Last week, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan district’s Esham area on Saturday because of an improvised explosive device.

On September 13, three soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district.