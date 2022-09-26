DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 26, 2022

6 Pakistan Army officials martyred in Harnai helicopter crash: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 10:43am
<p>This image shows the martyred officials. — Photo courtesy: ISPR</p>

This image shows the martyred officials. — Photo courtesy: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that six Pakistan Army officials, including two majors, were martyred after a helicopter crashed during a flying mission near Khost in Harnai, Balochistan.

“All six personnel on board, including two pilots, have embraced shahadat,” the military’s media affairs wing said.

The martyred officials were identified as:

  • 39-year-old Major Khurram Shahzad (pilot), a resident of Attock. He was married with one daughter.
  • 30-year-old Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal (pilot), a resident of Rawalpindi. He was married with two sons.
  • 44-year-old Subedar Abdul Wahid, a resident of Sabirabad village in Karak. He was married with four children, including three sons and a daughter.
  • 27-year-old Sepoy Muhamad Imran, a resident of Makhdoompur in Khanewal. He was married with two daughters and a son.
  • 30-year-old Naik Jalil, a resident of village Bhutta, Lohara, Teh Kharian in Gujrat district. He was married with two sons.
  • 35-year-old Sepoy Shoaib, a resident of village Khatarphatti PO Syeeda Teh Jhand in Attock district. He was married with one son.

The ISPR has yet to release details about the cause of the crash which comes more than a month after a similar incident occurred in Balochistan.

On August 1, a Pakistan Army helicopter with six people on board, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, lost contact with the air traffic control in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

A day later, the wreckage of the helicopter was found near Musa Goth, with all personnel on board embracing martyrdom. According to the ISPR, the accident occurred due to bad weather.

‘Too many crashes’

Reacting to the news of the latest crash, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry said helicopter flying was getting dangerous, adding that this required “engineering evaluation”.

“Too many crashes […] rest in peace bravehearts. All were too young to die,” he said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (20)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mirza
Sep 26, 2022 10:22am
Very Sad...second incidence...time to introspect...to prevent future incidents!
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Sep 26, 2022 10:23am
Technical or shot down?
Reply Recommend 0
krishb
Sep 26, 2022 10:26am
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
What the ....
Sep 26, 2022 10:26am
Taliban?
Reply Recommend 0
akram
Sep 26, 2022 10:26am
its a shame pakistan are using old helicoptors causing death of poor soldiers
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 26, 2022 10:26am
Freedom fighters attacking Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
salim
Sep 26, 2022 10:27am
govt should investigate why it crashed as pakistan is loosing soldiers everyday
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Sep 26, 2022 10:28am
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 26, 2022 10:28am
Accident or attack by freedom fighters?
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Sep 26, 2022 10:34am
Helicopter crash should be investigated and report should be published.
Reply Recommend 0
MUHAMMD MANSOOR SAJID
Sep 26, 2022 10:35am
Why and How?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 26, 2022 10:37am
Balochistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 26, 2022 10:41am
“Too many crashes […] rest in peace bravehearts. All were too young to die,” he said. Salute to our shaheeds and prayers for them.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 26, 2022 10:44am
Baloch are very good at slingshots
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Sep 26, 2022 10:52am
Bad weather again?
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Sep 26, 2022 10:58am
Missile?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 26, 2022 11:01am
I am shocked to hear sad news that six Army Jawans are martyred in another incident of helicopter. There seems to be that some thing is going wrong with the army aviation helicopters and that is why these helicopters are coming down one after the another Pakistan Army should ground all the helicopters and entire system including maintenance should be checked throughly before any of the helicopter fly out again My heartfelt condolences with the family members of all the six Pakistani soldiers.
Reply Recommend 0
Shafiq abbasi
Sep 26, 2022 11:05am
@A Shah, No not freedom fighters but Terrorists and traitors attacking thePakistan army.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 26, 2022 11:07am
BLA ?
Reply Recommend 0
Furqan (frank) Sultan
Sep 26, 2022 11:10am
Why are soo many helicopter crashes in army. They need to resolve it.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Debt deferment
Updated 26 Sep, 2022

Debt deferment

Pakistan’s dollar funding needs for next 5 years have never been so large and world’s appetite to hold its hands never so poor.
Dengue concerns
26 Sep, 2022

Dengue concerns

AS weather conditions change in Pakistan, the threat of dengue looms large over the land. According to a warning...
Relic of colonialism
26 Sep, 2022

Relic of colonialism

THE law on sedition, one of several holdovers of colonial times, is among the most handy instruments for controlling...
UNGA speech
25 Sep, 2022

UNGA speech

CRISES test a nation’s resilience but also provide opportunities to rise and move forward. Prime Minister Shehbaz...
Dar’s return
Updated 25 Sep, 2022

Dar’s return

Dar will now be expected by his party to conjure up fiscal space for the govt to start spending ahead of the next elections.
Iran hijab protests
25 Sep, 2022

Iran hijab protests

FOR over a week now, Iran has been witnessing considerable tumult after a young woman died earlier this month in the...