US Senate sees nothing wrong in F-16 deal with Pakistan

Anwar Iqbal Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 07:50am

WASHINGTON: The US State Department said on Thursday that the F-16 programme was an important part of the broader United States-Pakistan bilateral relationship, as the US Senate did not object to the proposed $450 million deal with Islamabad.

“The proposed sale will sustain Pakistan’s capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats by maintaining its F-16 fleet,” a State Department official told Dawn. The proposed sale would also “ensure Pakistan retains interoperability with the US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations,” the US official added.

The international media reported on Wednesday that the United States was all set to provide $450 million F-16 sustainment package to Pakistan as “there has been no objection to the deal from the Senate within the mandatory 30-day notice period”.

On Sept 7, the State Department notified the US Congress — through the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — about the Biden Administration’s decision to offer this deal to Pakistan under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme.

“Upon such notification, the Congress has 30 calendar days during which the sale may be reviewed,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Robert Menendez told the Senate days later on Sept 13.

Diplomatic sources in Washington told Dawn that Congress “does not need to take action to positively approve” a proposed deal. After the completion of the mandatory 30-day period, the deal would be considered approved, the sources said.

The next step is for Pakistan to conclude a Letter of Offer and Acceptance with the US Department of Defence. If and/or when an agreement is concluded, it usually results in the US Department of Defence issuing a contract several months later. The delivery timeline for the deal is determined by both governments.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2022

Comments (16)
Justice
Oct 21, 2022 07:55am
$450M is spent on military equipments. Pakistan could have used the same money for flood relief and easing debt situation.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Oct 21, 2022 08:00am
Does anyone in Pakistan question this 1/2 billion defense spending when the country borrows and needs money for floods? The timing is very bad. What do average Pakistanis think about borrowing for floods while also doing this?
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Oct 21, 2022 08:00am
War is business
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Pakistani Overseas
Oct 21, 2022 08:07am
Pakistan should use JF17 thunder and give f16 back to USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 21, 2022 08:12am
Is this $450m F-16 package aid or loan since Forex reserve are nearly empty ?
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Oct 21, 2022 08:15am
Counter terrorism with f16. Hai Shankar rightly and bluntly said, whom are you trying to fool
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 21, 2022 08:16am
F-16 to defeat terrorism. How?
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Oct 21, 2022 08:26am
US Senate is nothing but a bluff when it comes to Pakistan favors.
Reply Recommend 0
Babu-beeree
Oct 21, 2022 08:37am
Biden is confused.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 21, 2022 08:38am
There is money for F-16, but there is no money for flood relief. Clever !!
Reply Recommend 0
Chulbul
Oct 21, 2022 08:39am
Not sure how 450$ package will fulfill current and future needs.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 21, 2022 08:48am
How about extending the cooperation to F22 or F35?
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 21, 2022 08:48am
US is worried about J10c..
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Oct 21, 2022 08:59am
Should just advance the J10 fleet instead. USA is not a reliable partner
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 21, 2022 09:01am
@Zak, Its not aid not loan but for friendship gift
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 21, 2022 09:20am
Why not - nice kickbacks for everyone involved plus advancing of Uncle Sam’s interests.
Reply Recommend 0

Chastening comments
Updated 21 Oct, 2022

Chastening comments

INDIA has built a slick, PR-backed image of itself as a ‘shining’ country, a sort of giant amongst nations. But...
Fuelled by impunity
21 Oct, 2022

Fuelled by impunity

IN pointing out a land grab by the two biggest real estate giants in the land, a report of the auditor general of...
Lahore’s challenges
21 Oct, 2022

Lahore’s challenges

LAHORE is bursting at the seams, and is now offensively deformed. Can the new Master Plan-2050 for the city approved...
Pakistan vs India
20 Oct, 2022

Pakistan vs India

MERELY days after news outlets across the border reported that the Indian cricket board was open to sending their...
Questionable acquittal
20 Oct, 2022

Questionable acquittal

IN Pakistan, while convicts from poor families are sent to the gallows, the rich and powerful accused of committing...
Reforms in power sector
20 Oct, 2022

Reforms in power sector

THE eyewash of ‘drastic’ measures approved by the federal cabinet in the name of power-sector ‘reforms’...