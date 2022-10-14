DAWN.COM Logo

At least 3 killed, 5 injured in Mastung blast

Ghalib Nihad Published October 14, 2022 Updated October 14, 2022 07:51pm
<p>The scenes at a blast site in Mastung on Friday. — Photo provided by author</p>

At least three people were killed and five injured when their vehicle was hit by a landmine blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday, according to an official.

Assistant Commissioner Dasht Fareeda Tareen told Dawn.com, that the blast targeted people who were visiting the Kabo area to collect the body of a tubewell operator who was killed on Thursday night.

“The operator was murdered last night and his body was abandoned at a deserted place nearby,” she said, adding that the vehicle carrying the deceased’s relatives hit a landmine, thus causing casualties.

She said authorities were facing difficulties to reach the area due to landmines planted by “certain elements”.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the incident and offered condolences to the aggrieved families.

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove, in a statement, sought a report of the incident from the Mastung deputy commissioner.

“We will foil all such plans by external elements aimed at destroying peace in the province,” he added.

On Sep 30, at least one person was killed and 20 injured in an explosion in the main market of Balochistan’s Kohlu district.

VK S
Oct 14, 2022 07:54pm
What a grave, grisly, gruesome, grim, gigantic, ghastly, gross and great tragedy?
M. Saeed
Oct 14, 2022 08:21pm
Why Baluchistan is still burning? Must be some foreign planted insurgency.
