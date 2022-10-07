DAWN.COM Logo

Govt to use ‘full force of law’ to counter PTI march

Syed Irfan Raza Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 10:20am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends the SCO head of states meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 16. — Photo courtesy: PM Office

ISLAMABAD: The senior leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has put its weight behind the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of a possible long march by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Islamabad.

A meeting of the party leaders was chaired by PM Sharif wherein the participants termed the PTI’s plan of the long march a “conspiracy” against the state and decided that the government would crush its designs through the power of law, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House. “It will not be a political long march of PTI but a march for a conspiracy,” the PML-N leaders agreed as they gave full authority to Prime Minister Sharif to take appropriate measures to tackle the situation.

It was also agreed that the government will make an example of people involved in the alleged manipulation of the cipher. The meeting believed that recent leaks of purported informal conversations of Imran Khan had exposed a “deceitful narrative” of the PTI chief that the last government was sent home as a result of “an international conspiracy”.

The participants also urged PM Sharif to expedite the inquiry being conducted into the “cipher plot” and bring it to a logical conclusion.

Shehbaz accuses Imran of ‘treason’, PML-N seeks strict action

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PM Sharif lashed out at the ex-PM and accused him of “treason against the state and the nation by spinning a deceitful narrative of conspiracy” against the ruling coalition and the state institutions.

“It was treason committed against the nation and not less than that,” the prime minister said while replying to a question about the conspiracy claims made by Mr Khan. In a comment on the leaked conversation between ex-PM Imran and his former principal secretary Azam Khan, the premier said the apparent use of the diplomatic cable by Mr Khan for political mileage had badly damaged Pakistan’s relations with friendly countries.

“The audio tells us everything. Is there any doubt as to who hatched the conspiracy… It was Imran Khan and his cronies,” he said adding that the coalition government was trying to revive the ties with other countries damaged by Imran Khan.

The PM also confirmed that the copy of the cipher had gone missing from the PM’s House and recalled that the National Security Committee, in its two meetings, made it clear that the cipher had nothing to do with the alleged conspiracy.

According to the prime minister, the recently leaked clips dented the trust of foreign diplomats in the cyber security of the PM’s House.

Speaking about the imminent long march by the PTI, Mr Sharif warned the PTI that no one will be allowed to get away with “unlawful action”. Responding to a question about possible hurdles in taking action against Imran Khan if he had become a “threat”, the premier said the federal cabinet had ordered an inquiry against the ex-PM for hatching a “plot” of “international conspiracy” using the cipher.

About the appointment of the next army chief, the prime minister said there were set criteria that would be followed in the appointment of the new chief.

He also appreciated the UN secretary-general for contesting the flood-hit Pakistan’s case and added that China had provided relief aid worth $90 million, and the US provided $61 million in addition to the support pouring in from the UAE, Qatar, Japan, and other states.

In a question regarding rumours about the governor’s rule in Punjab ahead of the long march, the premier said, “I will not say anything prematurely.” He reiterated that nobody would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

The premier also chided Imran Khan for his criticism of NAB amendments. He said that Imran Khan abolished the accountability commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after it pointed out corruption by the PTI ministers and also gave NRO to his sister Aleema Khan.

PM Sharif said the PTI government had introduced amendments to facilitate a 190 million pound scam, in which the cabinet’s consent was sought on an agenda in a closed envelope.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2022

Hazardous Wizards
Oct 07, 2022 07:46am
Govt will work with the independent judiciary and impartial military to imprison wrongly elected members of PTI. That is the state of democracy in this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Oct 07, 2022 07:47am
Last leg before the end is always hard.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Pakistani Overseas
Oct 07, 2022 07:57am
People are done with prices going through the roof and PDM Govt is doing what? Giving itself NRO2. Shame shame on Beggars Govt
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Oct 07, 2022 08:02am
Here we go again! The fun never stops in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Partiot
Oct 07, 2022 08:02am
How will 10,000 policemen be able to control 2 million people ?
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 07, 2022 08:06am
What qbout rhe previous financial damage and now repeat reckless acts, arent these can also be considered as conspiracy.
Reply Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Oct 07, 2022 08:12am
It is a million March. Nobody can stop this storm of the people marching towards Islamabad. Ealy eclections will pave the way to gain political and economic stability. Textile industry march will follow suit.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 07, 2022 08:17am
You will not use the full force of the law, you will use illegal excessive force to deny free speech.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahmad
Oct 07, 2022 08:19am
PTI causing more problems in the country than PML-N and PPP or PDM. IKN knows elections cannot be held before 2023-2024, he should better wait and do some yards work to keep himself busy and let the government working with so many issues including floods and economic recovery in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Oct 07, 2022 08:20am
How do they define full force. To every illegal physical action by the puppet imported government there will be an equal and opposite reaction. The country will come to standstill and they will have no place to run or hide.
Reply Recommend 0
chipmonk33
Oct 07, 2022 08:25am
This govt is now going to disappear......soooooon!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakpro
Oct 07, 2022 08:26am
Nobody can stop Imran Khans Tsunami
Reply Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Oct 07, 2022 08:26am
This is crazy. I wish PMLN had learned anything from NS. In 2014 he did nothing and the dharna stopped after 3 months. If they use force than things are going to get crazy.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 07, 2022 08:28am
Government completely lost it. They’re scared, confused, desperate and frustrated.
Reply Recommend 0
NINO
Oct 07, 2022 08:29am
@Partiot, Did the last long March comprise any way near the mark 2 million? The man is interested in only one thing: no matter what the cost to the country , he should return to the seat of power. His ego transcends the good of the country. The popularity gained via rabble rousing does not lost long and the bubble might burst sooner than he thinks. What does he promise to achieve now which he could not achieve in his three and a half years of no rule or misrule? An overseas Pakistani
Reply Recommend 0
Crime minister
Oct 07, 2022 08:33am
Conspirators talking about conspiracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Oct 07, 2022 08:36am
Cypher case would prove ‘Panama Case ‘ against Shahbaz Zardari and their handler .
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Oct 07, 2022 09:04am
You can't get rich in politics unless you're a crook
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Khan
Oct 07, 2022 09:09am
Hold general elections and see if its a conspiracy
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Oct 07, 2022 09:11am
Containers again
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 07, 2022 09:18am
When are Pakistani leaders going to attend to the people affected by floods?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 07, 2022 09:28am
PTI supporters can not face Government's ‘full force of law’.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 07, 2022 09:29am
Put IK and his PTI thugs behind bars. They are just troublemakers.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 07, 2022 09:31am
Many Pakistanis whether they are staying in the country or are presently living abroad they all are awaiting to see the results of Imran Khan's long march Haqeeqe Azadi call. It's going to be the second attempt of Imran Khan and his party workers to vanish from the scene after they have run away from the scene during the last Azadi march call of Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 07, 2022 09:34am
While the country is sinking into oblivion the Government members are touring the world in style while quashing all criminal cases against them and spending IMF loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali A
Oct 07, 2022 09:37am
Its not about IK or PTI its about INFLATION, FUEL price, Jobless ratio, industries shut down due to inflation, stock market crash, street crime. PDM must go or public will decide the faith of 250 families. This time this will end their game forever.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehboob Ali Lalani
Oct 07, 2022 09:41am
Polarization of such a high intensity may culminate in derailment of the system, which is already decayed and at the lowest abyss.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Tahir
Oct 07, 2022 09:44am
Tsunami of the nation in the long March and the votes in the elections will sweep away the crooked imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Superman
Oct 07, 2022 09:49am
And the fight continues…
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Oct 07, 2022 09:50am
Good luck stopping the nation
Reply Recommend 0
Pathanoo
Oct 07, 2022 09:50am
Is any one concerned with the plight of hte flooded people in Balochistan and Sindh?
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Oct 07, 2022 10:05am
All the best shahbaz govt. these shar-pasand must be dealt with iron hand.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Oct 07, 2022 10:19am
This is the way imported regime work any where in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 07, 2022 10:20am
@Pathanoo, the government should
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif ALI
Oct 07, 2022 10:28am
@Dr.Pakistani Overseas, you better open your eyes and look into the narcissistic, selfish, Hobbesian politics played by IK and PTI. IK and PTI are the biggest proof how an educated class could turn into the ugliest face of impact of education. Cult supporters have just lost senses about respect, manners and etiquettes. Even the women supporters have brought shame in the name of manners and respect. (wrt to what happend to Mariam Aurangzeb). Expats should not make fun of Pakistan abroad.
Reply Recommend 0
Pauline
Oct 07, 2022 10:30am
Nothing lawful about regime change. Nothing lawful about imported government. Nothing lawful about corruption. Nothing lawful about using public money for public welfare to pay off state debts because of state overspending on government perks and privileges . It must all go.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Oct 07, 2022 10:31am
Your government has a '' force of law''?
Reply Recommend 0

