PTI chief tasks lawmakers with shoring up Azadi march numbers

Mohammad Ashfaq Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 07:51am
IN this screengrab, PTI chief Imran Khan can be seen leading his followers in an oath-taking ceremony in Peshawar on Tuesday.
PESHAWAR: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday assigned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers — past and present — the task of bringing thousands of people each to the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ towards Islamabad which, in his words, could be announced at any time.

Sources told Dawn that the former MNAs should bring at least 4,000; MPAs are expected to bring along 2,000 supporters, while village and neighbourhood council chiefs are being asked to bring 100 persons each along with them for the march on the federal capital.

Ministers and cabinet members would coordinate the long march preparations with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while party office-bearers would report to the party’s provincial president, Pervez Khattak.

The party’s district head would report on the expected number of long march participants to the divisional head of the party, while all divisional heads would provide details about the expected number of participants to the party’s provincial head, who would then convey the details to the central organisation.

Shah Farman takes oath of allegiance from party members ahead of protest

Separately, the PTI chief also took oaths from party lawmakers, office-bearers, and members to support the ‘real freedom’ march despite all odds. “We will consider the party’s movement for real independence as a jihad, and will render all kinds of sacrifices for the cause…we will uphold the constitution and will protect it,” they repeated after former KP governor Shah Farman who read out the oath in the presence of Imran Khan.

But when videos and pictures from the ceremony were shared on social media, many saw similarities between the participants’ raised hands and the infamous salute, preferred by the forces of Nazi Germany. The 30-second raised hand salute was led by Mr Khan, and also imitated by Ali Amin Gandapur and others on the stage. Former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, however, merely held up his right hand as if swearing an oath in court.

Furthermore, Imran Khan also held meetings with parliamentarians, office-bearers, Insaf lawyers’ forum, Insaf doctors’ forum, and regional heads of the party and assigned different tasks to make the much-hyped long march successful.

The PTI chairman instructed the Insaf lawyers forum that they would extend legal assistance to the party workers in case of police action or registration of FIRs against them. Similarly, the Insaf doctors’ forum would give medical aid to the workers during the march.

During the meetings, the party leadership assigned different tasks to the party’s organisations regarding transport, procurement of party flags, banners, and placards in addition to other materials required for the long march.

Addressing party meetings earlier in the day, Imran Khan urged the PTI workers to get ready as he would give a call for the long march soon. According to a statement issued here, the PTI chief said that today was the turning point for the Pakistani nation and the nation would have to come out for the sake of their future. “Today, thieves have been imposed on the country, who are looting the nation for the last 30 years,” he said.

Imran Khan said that he has no personal enmity with anyone rather he was striving for the future of this country. He alleged that the “imported” government had appointed their own man as the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau so that they could have verdicts of their choice. “Now, all cases of corruption and theft are being withdrawn, which is a joke with the nation,” he said.

Imran Khan further said that the incumbent government was “instituting fabricated cases” against him so that they could clear the way for corruption. “A few families are plundering the national resources and wealth [of the country] mercilessly,” he said and added that the PDM ousted the PTI government on the pretext of price hike, but now they opened the floodgates of inflation. “They (the PDM) have no qualms about the miseries of the citizens as they have come [to power] to conceal their own theft,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2022

Lakhkar Khan
Oct 05, 2022 08:00am
Lowest of human kind, should be in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 05, 2022 08:01am
Azadi from whom. Getting out from one lab to falling in another in competent politician lab. Why to create un certainty ?
Reply Recommend 0
rana1
Oct 05, 2022 08:10am
Nazi Niazi and the fascist salute!
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Oct 05, 2022 08:10am
Cheap theatrics is what keeps PTI going. Making everything look and sound loud and big to sustain attention until the next big drama.
Reply Recommend 0
rana1
Oct 05, 2022 08:12am
Cases of theft and corruption and you failed to proof , except rhetorically!
Reply Recommend 0
rana1
Oct 05, 2022 08:13am
A few families plundering wealth?? You mr.nazi niazi uad just started!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 05, 2022 08:20am
IK just reminds me Donald Trump who always cared for big crowd size. Another self-centric egomaniac.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Oct 05, 2022 08:27am
PTI has the street power and the gov't state machinery wonder where all this is leading to.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Oct 05, 2022 08:30am
Egomaniacs
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Oct 05, 2022 08:32am
What Imran Khan is really telling his people is to pay people to attend his rallies just as he has done during the”container protest” when Nawaz was the PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Robert, Seattle
Oct 05, 2022 08:37am
IKs mouth is bad, he spoiled relations with US, he uses undiplomatic words on world leaders, like Hitler. He should be trained.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Oct 05, 2022 08:39am
There are a lot more who will come out when needed.
Reply Recommend 0
Hop786
Oct 05, 2022 08:47am
Chaos maker, last nail in his coffin.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Oct 05, 2022 08:49am
Are they giving Nazi salute?
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Oct 05, 2022 08:51am
Another Hitler in making with Nazi salute?
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 05, 2022 08:55am
Nations needs CJP to stop PDM criminals from creating hurdles, injuring and killing innocent people!
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Oct 05, 2022 09:02am
Nazis are coming. Niazis are coming.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 05, 2022 09:03am
@Justice, IK just reminds me Donald Trump who always cared for big crowd size. Another self-centric egomaniac. But honest with integrity.
Reply Recommend 0
Dust2dust
Oct 05, 2022 09:09am
Hail IK!
Reply Recommend 0
Kala Chasma Khan
Oct 05, 2022 09:10am
Just look at the photo, So Imran Khan nazi has also adopted the nazi salute??
Reply Recommend 0
H Shah
Oct 05, 2022 09:16am
A poor nation's hitler.
Reply Recommend 0
Kirren
Oct 05, 2022 09:48am
@Zak, Changing a transcript to letter for your benefit is honesty. Well done
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 05, 2022 09:53am
What did you achieve in 3.5 gears except complaining.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 05, 2022 09:56am
Imran Khan is taking oath from PTI workers in similar style of Adolf Hitler. If one reads Imran Khan's mindset it is not different from Adolf Hitler. There is also not much difference in the spelling of 'Nazi' and "Naizi'. People have seen MQM workers taking oath. After some time PTI workers will also vanished from the scene similar to MQM workers. The most powerful thing for people who don't understand simple language is to make them understand by using "Maula Bux" to put them straight.
Reply Recommend 0

