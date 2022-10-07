DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 07, 2022

Gen Bajwa’s US visit seen as part of efforts to reset ties

Anwar Iqbal Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 10:05am

WASHINGTON: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa left for home on Wednesday evening after a five-day visit to the United States, which is being interpreted by the international media as part of an effort to reset US-Pakistan ties.

While the international media focused on issues like Pakistan-US ties, India-Pakistan and Pakistan-China relations, the media in Pakistan showed more interest on the possible impact of the visit on the country’s internal politics.

Another issue that was in focus was the timing of the visit, with many questioning why the army chief came to Washington towards the end of his tenure.

Tamanna Salikuddin, who worked for the State Department and the US National Security Council for 12 years before joining the US Institute of Peace as the head of their South Asian program, however, disagrees with the speculations about the timing.

‘People in Pakistan are looking for some signals, some dots to connect, that are not there,” she told Dawn.

“I think this was a long-planned visit and this visit has been long delayed. It was scheduled and rescheduled many times.”

Commenting on media speculations in Pakistan, she said: “I don’t think it has any connection to his retirement date.”

She said that no one in the US administration would give an endorsement or deny an endorsement” to an extension to his tenure. Absolutely not. Conspiracy theories sell in Pakistan very well, but it so far from the truth.”

Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center, Washington, noted that Gen Bajwa came “during what will likely be the last few weeks of his final term as Pakistan’s army chief” but did not say why.

“The trip can be seen not only as an effort to help build up US-Pakistan relations, but also to help build up his own legacy, as he nears retirement,” he said.

Marvin Weinbaum of the Middle East Institute, Washington, regretted the trend in Pakistan to tag everything to domestic politics.

“In place of the unity needed to deal with Pakistan’s twin humanitarian and economic crises, confrontational politics goes on as usual,” he wrote.

In its report on the visit, Al Jazeera noted that efforts to improve ties began in July and since then several senior US officials and members of Congress have visited the country in the aftermath of the floods. So far, the US has also provided $66m in aid.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2022

Pak US Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Delta 1
Oct 07, 2022 10:14am
The legacy of regime change
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Oct 07, 2022 10:19am
Looks like China has said absolutely not for more handout so suddenly the love for US has developed. Then, how about CPEC ? Can it be written off ?
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 07, 2022 10:32am
Iron Brother won’t be happy
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir
Oct 07, 2022 10:53am
And he said the army had distanced itself from politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 07, 2022 10:55am
The secret agenda of Bajwa's is to seek US help to get an extension.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another U-turn?
Updated 07 Oct, 2022

Another U-turn?

The PTI’s decision to take back its resignations could herald a twist in the tussle playing out in Islamabad.
Renewed TTP threat
07 Oct, 2022

Renewed TTP threat

THE interior ministry’s call for ‘extreme vigilance’ and instructions to security forces to conduct ‘search...
Women’s gala in GB
07 Oct, 2022

Women’s gala in GB

REGRESSIVE forces, once again, nearly had their way — this time in Gilgit-Baltistan. A three-day sporting gala for...
‘Draconian’ law
06 Oct, 2022

‘Draconian’ law

THE debate over what it means to be ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ has reignited after the incumbent Supreme Court ...
Welcome clarity
Updated 06 Oct, 2022

Welcome clarity

There needs to be consensus amongst all political actors that matters of governance should be the exclusive domain of civilians.
Car purchases
06 Oct, 2022

Car purchases

IF we are in the market to buy a new car, we end up paying a significantly large amount as premium over the sticker...